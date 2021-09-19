Jackfruit is also known as jack tree. It is an exotic fruit that is a part of the Moraceae plant family. It grows in a tropical region of the world. It is usually large and has spiky outer skin which is green or yellow.Also Read - Heaviest Jackfruit: Kollam Man Applies for Guinness World Records After Finding 51.4 kg Jackfruit Growing in His Backyard

Jackfruit is considered an excellent vegetarian substitute for meat. Jackfruits usually taste sweet and delicious. They have a nice and calming odour. Jackfruit is included in sweet dishes as well as savoury dishes like desserts and curries. They are packed with nutrients and are responsible for health benefits.

Health Benefits of Jackfruit:

Prevents Cancer

Jackfruits are stacked with flavonoids, phytonutrients and antioxidants. They help in eradicating toxins and freeing radicals that are produced by the body. While doing this, jackfruit plays a major role in preventing cancer. Also Read - Why You Should be Eating Jackfruit Seeds

Immunity Booster

Jackfruits helps in boosting immunity. It is rich in vitamins A and C. With the presence of such important vitamins, jackfruit helps in reducing the risk of viral infection and also prevents other illnesses.

Improvement in Digestion

The presence of fibre in jackfruit helps in several different ways. They help in improving bowel movement and removes carcinogenic chemicals. These chemicals are present in the large intestine and with their removal, jackfruit helps in digestion.

Boosts Healthy Heart

With important vitamins and minerals like potassium, fibre and antioxidants, jackfruit is a staunch booster of a healthy heart. They help in reducing diseases and risks related to the heart.

Provides Healthy Skin

Jackfruit is loaded with powerful ingredients like vitamin C. The latter helps in improving skin health and slows down the ageing of the skin. It also protects and nurtures the damaged skin and wrinkles that are caused by sun exposure.

Prevents Eye Diseases

Jackfruits is the jack of all trades. It is rich in Vitamin A and Beta Carotene antioxidants. It protects the eyes from bacterial and viral infections, frees radicals and also protects the eyes from ultraviolet rays and other harmful waves.

Managing Blood Sugar Level

Jackfruit has numerous health benefits. With the presence of fibre and flavonoid antioxidants, fasting blood sugar level reduces and it provides a stronger and long-term sugar control. Jackfruit also contains a low glycemic index that helps in slowing digestion and prevents spikes in blood sugar levels.