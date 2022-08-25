Admist the busy lives we live, its common that people skip breakfast. While some people like to skip , others like to enjoy a hot breakfast. If you wish to have a great nutritious breakfast, you need to choose breakfast which can help you provide energy whole day long without any cravings . Having a healthy breakfast also keep you full for hours. The foods which are high in protein, healthy fats, and micronutrients help curb cravings in evening but also improve your metabolism. Dietician and Nutritionist Dr. Poonam Duneja suggested 7 quick and easy Indian breakfast ideas to boost your energy.Also Read - Weight Gain Diet: Does Oats Lead to Weight Gain ? How Much Oats Should You Eat Everyday?
7 Healthy And Nutritious Indian Breakfast ideas To Get Your Day Started
Also Read - Filling, Low-Carb Breakfast Recipes to Kickstart Your Day Also Read - 6 Delicious Oats Recipes For A Healthier Breakfast
- Steamed Idli: Ragi or semolina idlis are quick breakfast options and very easy to digest. Ragi or finger millet is a perfect ingredient for weight loss. This gluten-free whole grain is jam-packed with fibre, which takes time to digest but gives a fullness in diet consumption. They contain no saturated fat. The low sodium content makes them good for the heart as well.
- Sourdough rye bread Sandwich: A healthy rye sourdough sandwich prepared by filling delicious vegetables and paneer filling between two slices of sourdough bread. An ideal breakfast to start the day as it is packed with protein and health benefits of whole wheat bread and vegetables. If you prefer a simple breakfast in the morning, this is perfect for you. This is high in fiber, Vitamin B1, B6 ,B12, iron , calcium , magnesium, potassium . Sourdoughs are low GI meals great for diabetics and weight watchers
- Eggs: Egg whites make a simple, nutritious breakfast choice. Eggs are an good source of protein, which helps support muscle synthesis. Protein takes a while to digest, it also helps keep you feeling full for hours.
- Oatmeal: Oatmeal is a one of the healthy breakfast option — and it’s nutritious to boot. The rolled or steel cut oats, it is contain a unique fiber called beta glucan. This soluble fiber not only helps reduce cholesterol levels but also promotes feelings of fullness by delaying stomach emptying. Oats are a good source of iron, B vitamins, manganese, magnesium, zinc, and selenium
- Poha: Poha is Light, filling and easy to make. Poha is one famous breakfast in India. It is a excellent source of carbohydrates, packed with iron, rich in fibre, a good source of antioxidants and essential vitamins and is gluten free.
- Upma: A quintessential South Indian Breakfast! This is made with protein-packed urad dal and semolina followed by crunchy veggies and curd, this recipe makes for a hearty morning meal.
- Moong Dal Cheela: Moong dal is widely used in a number of Indian delicacies. One such delicacy is moong dal cheela. You can also add paneer to this recipe to amp up the nutritional value and make it, even more, It is high in protein. Moong is a rich source of fibre that helps in lowering cholesterol and promoting heart health.