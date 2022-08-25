Admist the busy lives we live, its common that people skip breakfast. While some people like to skip , others like to enjoy a hot breakfast. If you wish to have a great nutritious breakfast, you need to choose breakfast which can help you provide energy whole day long without any cravings . Having a healthy breakfast also keep you full for hours. The foods which are high in protein, healthy fats, and micronutrients help curb cravings in evening but also improve your metabolism. Dietician and Nutritionist Dr. Poonam Duneja suggested 7 quick and easy Indian breakfast ideas to boost your energy.Also Read - Weight Gain Diet: Does Oats Lead to Weight Gain ? How Much Oats Should You Eat Everyday?

7 Healthy And Nutritious Indian Breakfast ideas To Get Your Day Started