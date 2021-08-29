According to a Times Now report, 20% of Indian women are suffering from PCOS (Polycystic Ovary Syndrome). This is also known as PCOD and this condition arises in women during their reproductive years. A development of cyst takes place in the ovaries which leads to possible risk of fertility issues during the long run. Weight gain, hair loss, irregular menstrual cycle paves way for PCOS.Also Read - 6 Tea Variants to Help Cure PCOS And PCOD

A lot of gynaecologists recommends regular workout and healthy diet. The recommended diet not only provides them nutrition but also helps them from the discomfort that arises and relaxing the hormones. Along with it, some healthy homemade concoction helps too.

Cumin Water

Also known as jeera water, helps in numerous ways. It helps in digestion as well as in weight loss. Jeera water is rich in protein, healthy fat, iron, magnesium, dietary fibre and vitamin E. It helps in regulating hormones, PCOS systems and regularising the period cycle in a few cases.

Fenugreek Water

Also known as methi water, helps in issues related to skin, hair and hormonal health. It can become a homemade remedy for PCOS by soaking the seeds in water overnight. This water helps in improving insulin sensitivity, healthy ovaries and regular cycles.

Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple cider vinegar helps in losing weight and improving digestion. Due to its alkaline nature, it also helps in maintaining the body’s pH balance. Mix two tbsp of apple cider vinegar in warm water and drink it every morning, this helps in preventing the development of cysts in the uterus.

Plum Juice

Plum juice is the most natural way of combating PCOS. It helps in managing both hormones and insulin resistance.

Aloe vera Juice

Aloe vera gel is known for its skincare benefits. Not just alone for skincare, a glass of aloe vera water in an empty stomach can help in the digestive system which in return is essential for PCOS patients. By drinking this, all toxins will out from the body and lead to a healthy hormonal balance.

Moringa Water

Drinking a cup of water mixed with moringa every day before or after bed helps in improving skin health and preventing PCOS. It helps in decreasing androgen levels which leads to improvement in menstrual health.

Chamomile Tea

It helps in maintaining a proper menstrual cycle. For people suffering from PCOS, cramps, pain and mood swings can be adverse. A warm cup of chamomile tea helps in calming down the nerves, reducing the level of anxiety and strengthening the immune system.