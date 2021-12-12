A well-balanced diet and regular exercise can keep body issues at bay and promote good health. In order to prevent binge or over-eating, we tend to look for foods that can keep the stomach fuller for a longer duration. This prevents binge and overeating and in return, helps in reducing the consumption of junk food.Also Read - Health Tips For Pregnant Women: Try These Safe Upper Body Exercises During Pregnancy, Here's How To Do | Watch

Taking it to Instagram, Shonali Sabherwal, a renowned nutritionist, shares various inputs on how to keep the stomach fuller. The caption read,” The trick is to satisfy the hunger hormones:leptin and ghrelin. Between these two, leptin is the appetite suppressor and plays a larger role in restoring the hunger equilibrium.” Also Read - Health Benefits Of Lemon Water: Here's Why You Should Drink Lemon Water During Winters | Watch Video

Check Out The Instagram Posts

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shonali Sabherwal (@soulfoodshonali)

Also Read - 5 Foods That Helps in Managing Anxiety, Nutritionist Suggests

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shonali Sabherwal (@soulfoodshonali)

Here Are The List of Foods

Good whole grain carbohydrates: Coming from whole grains like brown rice and millets.

Starchy carbohydrates: Potatoes, sweet potatoes, turnips (great in this season), yams.

Vegetables: Loads of fiber, high in volume and fiber.

Nuts: Rich in fats, protein and make an excellent snack option.

Plant-based sources like tofu, tempe, whole beans, lentils.

Non-vegetarian sources like lean meats, eggs, fish and chicken.

“Also, we must focus on foods that will keep blood sugars steady. If you can focus on these 2 aspects you have a win-win solution,” says Shonali.