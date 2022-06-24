Your kidneys play a crucial part in the overall health of your body. They aid in the removal of waste and excess fluid from the body. They also eliminate acid to keep the water, salts, and minerals in the body in a healthy equilibrium.
Your neurons, muscles, and other body tissues may begin to malfunction if you don't maintain a healthy balance. As a result, it's critical to keep your kidneys in good shape.
Dr Sujit Chatterjee, CEO of Dr L H Hiranandani Hospital shares some frequent habits that can harm your kidneys:
- Consumption of a Vitamin-Deficient Diet: Certain vitamins are beneficial to your kidneys, and a deficiency can cause damage. Vitamin D deficiency has been discovered in people with kidney disease. Vitamin B6 is also proven to help maintain your kidneys healthy when taken with other drugs. Vitamin D can be obtained by sitting in the sun for 10-15 minutes each day. Vitamin B6 can be found in salmon, chickpeas, potatoes, and other starchy vegetables, as well as non-citrus fruits.
- Overuse of painkillers: That constant headache may tempt you to reach for the pills on a daily basis, but overdoing so might be hazardous to your kidneys. Yes, they relieve your aches and pains, but they can also trigger kidney cancer.
- Inadequate Water Consumption: It’s critical to keep your body hydrated. Our kidneys assist in the elimination of waste. Renal stones and other kidney problems can be caused by too many waste products in too little fluid. It is suggested that you drink 12 glasses of water every day.
- Excessive use of processed foods: Although processed food may satisfy your midnight munchies, those crispy morsels of bliss might be detrimental to your kidneys. Processed meals are high in sodium and phosphorus, which can contribute to kidney damage.
- Not Getting Enough Exercise: Kidney stones are substantially less likely in people who exercise at least three times each week. Walking is recommended for those with impaired kidney function because it can help with cardiovascular difficulties, which are a major health risk for people with CKD and those on dialysis. Make it a point to exercise for 30 minutes a day, five days a week.
- Consuming an excessive amount of alcohol: If you can’t live without alcohol or wine, it could be the end of your kidneys. More than four drinks per day have been associated with a two-fold increase in the risk of chronic renal disease, according to studies.
- Excessive salt consumption: High-salt (sodium) foods and diets can raise your blood pressure, which can injure your kidneys. Rather than oversalting your meal, try seasoning it with herbs and spices. This habit will help you avoid adding salt to your diet over time.