Your kidneys play a crucial part in the overall health of your body. They aid in the removal of waste and excess fluid from the body. They also eliminate acid to keep the water, salts, and minerals in the body in a healthy equilibrium.

Your neurons, muscles, and other body tissues may begin to malfunction if you don’t maintain a healthy balance. As a result, it’s critical to keep your kidneys in good shape.Also Read - World Kidney Day 2022: From Cabbage to Cauliflower, Here Are 5 Foods to Keep Kidneys Healthy

Dr Sujit Chatterjee, CEO of Dr L H Hiranandani Hospital shares some frequent habits that can harm your kidneys: