Cervical cancer is commonly caused due to long-lasting infection with the human papillomavirus. Other factor contributing to causes of cervical cancer includes smoking, early menarche, late menopause, oral contraceptive, multiple sex partners, poor genital hygiene.

HIV infections increase the risk of cervical cancer, exposure to diethylstilbestrol inutero. Diet can affect your chance of getting cervical cancer. Women with obesity are more likely to develop a certain type of cervical cancer. Women whose diets are low in fruits and vegetables are also at higher risk of developing cervical cancer.

Dr Akshay Shah, Consultant Medical Haemato-oncology and Stem Cell Transplant, Global Hospital, Parel, Mumbai says that important lifestyle factors that affect the incidence and mortality of cancer include- tobacco, alcohol, poor diet, obesity, infectious agent, environmental pollutants and radiation, first intercourse at a young age, a high number of sex partners, sex with a person whose partner had cervical cancer, or having multiple sexual partners can also lead to cervical cancer. Dr Shah also shed light on lifestyle modifications you can do to reduce the risk of Cervical cancer.

Lifestyle modification that can reduce the risk of Cervical cancer:

Quit smoking

Reduce your risk of infections

Make dietary changes

Consume plenty of fruit and vegetables

Exercise regularly

Manage fatigue

Seek support

HPV screening

Regular pap smear and liquid-based cytology after the age of 30 years for HPV

Genital hygiene

HPV vaccination between 9 to 15 years of age

Try to avoid long term usage of oral contraceptive

Sign and symptoms of cervical cancer

Blood spots or light bleeding between of following period

Menorrhagia

Bleeding after intercourse,

Douching, or pelvic examination

increase vaginal discharge

Pain during sexual intercourse

Post-menopausal bleeding

Unexplained persistent pelvic or back pain

Itching and burning sensation in the vagina

Unexplained fatigue

Frequent or urgent urination

Abdominal bloating

If you have any of these signs and symptoms, its best to consult a doctor immediately.