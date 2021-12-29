When the entire world was hoping to bring back normalcy despite the continued stress of the pandemic, COVID strikes us back with a new terror. The emergence of new variant, Omicron is a proof that the pandemic is not over yet. What started as a new localized variant in South Africa has rapidly spread all across Europe and jumping into new countries with every passing day. India is also seeing the spread of the virus, omicron case has risen to 653 on Tuesday.Also Read - Reality Check: How Covid Cases in India Have Progressed in December

Omicron is a heavily mutated variant with unusual constellation of mutations and is very different to other variants that have circulated in the past two years. With so many people now vaccinated, the symptoms of the new variants have grown subtle. The threat of the new Omicron variant is looming large and staring alarmingly in the face of the common citizen. Here are 7 omicron symptoms you should watch out for:

Cough: According to reports, cough is the most common symptom in full-vaccinated individuals. People with cough has tested positive for the omicron variant in the recent past.

Runny nose: A stuffy or a running nose is another common symptom, and it is often confused with a flu. A UK study says that if you are having cold-like conditions such as sniffles, headaches, and tiredness. you are likely to be positive for Covid’s Omicron variant.

Fatigue: The infection can lead to excessive lethargy. If you have symptoms like cold, cough and fatigue, then it’s time to get yourself tested.

Sore Throat: People often confuse sore throat with the changing weather, it is the fourth common symptom of the Omicron variant.

Headache: Although, headache can take happen for various reasons, but it is one of the common symptoms of Omicron.

Muscle Pain: Suffering from muscle pain? Then it can be a sign of COVID-19. 58% people who tested positive for COVID-19, reported this symptom.

Fever: Feeling chills and having fever is another common sign of the new variant.

The UK study says that the super mutant virus is more akin to a cold than COVID. On the contrary, typical Covid symptoms include a continuous cough, high temperature or change/loss of their sense of taste and smell.