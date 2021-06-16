New Delhi: If you have less appetite or have indigestion issues, then don’t forget to add mint and coriander chutney in your meal regularly. Consuming this green chutney, which is in fact a part of every Indian household, on a regular basis gives you many health benefits. Scroll down for more details. Also Read - How to Throw a Chaat Party

7 Health Benefits of Eating Dhania And Pudina Chutney

Aids in digestion issues

In India, digestion issues are quite common. So when we add lemon, black salt, cumin, green chili, asafoetida, ginger and garlic while making coriander and mint chutney, it not only aids in digestion but also gives an enhanced taste to the meal.

Helps to control diabetes

Coriander leaves are known to beneficial for people with diabetes as they can stimulate insulin secretion and thus help in lowering blood sugar levels.

Reduces inflammation

Soothing for you stomach, consuming green chutney made of dhaniya and pudina regularly will help you in getting rid of inflammation from your entire body.

Improves appetite

Not feeling hungry leads to weakness and tiredness. So, adding this scrumptious chutney in your regular meal not just enhances your appetite but also improves the taste.

Helps to get rid of nausea

Mint leaves truly have a very refreshing aroma that can help you to get rid of nausea thus making you feel better instantly.

Helps in glowing skin

Green coriander leaves have antifungal and antiseptic qualities. So, making chutney out of this and consuming regularly helps in avoiding skin blemishes and acne issues. It helps in detoxification which eventually results in a clear glowing skin.

Cures anemia

For the uninitiated, iron deficiency leads to anemia. Consuming chutney made of coriander (dhaniya) and mint (pudina) helps in such cases. Both dhaniya and pudina have enough iron content in them.