Vitamins and minerals are essential nutrients that your body needs in small amounts to work properly. Most people should be able to get all the nutrients they need by eating a varied and balanced diet.

Below are the seven vitamins and minerals one should include in their diet to balance the number of nutrients effectively.

Vitamin D

Vitamin D helps our bodies absorb calcium, which is important for bone health. Not getting enough of this vitamin can increase: Also Read - Vitamin C: Bridging the Immunity Gap for Non-Communicable Diseases

your likelihood of getting sick

your chances of bone and back pain

bone and hair loss

Magnesium

Magnesium is an essential nutrient, which means that we must get it from food or supplements. Magnesium is best known for being important to our bone health and energy production. However, magnesium may have more benefits than that:

calm our nervous system.

ease sleep problems.

regulate muscle and nerve function.

balance blood sugar levels.

make protein, bone, and even DNA.

Calcium

Benefits of calcium:

Improves muscle function.

Helps to achieve healthy blood pressure.

Aids in hormone secretion.

Helps maintain strong bones.

Helps maintain strong teeth.

Decreases risk of osteoporosis.

Iron

Iron should be in your multivitamin, but not everyone needs the same amount of iron. Some of the benefits of iron include:

increased energy

better brain function

healthy red blood cells

Those who eat red meats typically get enough iron, but certain circumstances like having your menstrual cycle, going through puberty, and being pregnant may increase the amount of iron you need. This is because iron is essential during times of rapid growth and development. Vegetarians and vegans may also want to make sure their multivitamin has iron, especially if they’re not supplementing meat with other iron-rich foods.

Zinc

Zinc is only needed in small amounts. The RDA for men is 11 milligrams and 8 milligrams for women. Red meat and poultry are good sources of zinc, as are beans, nuts and whole grains.

“Zinc helps boost your immune system and possibly prevent infection like pneumonia,” says Patton.

Benefits of zinc:

Reduces the risk of cancer.

Improves the immune system.

Improves memory.

Reduces common cold symptoms.

Folate

Folate (folic acid)is best known for aiding in fetus development and preventing birth defects. But if you’re growing out your nails, fighting depression, or looking to combat inflammation, this ingredient is important, too.

Vitamin B12

Vitamin B-12 works to keep the body’s nerve and blood cells healthy and helps make DNA, the genetic material in all cells. It is crucial for nerve tissue health, brain function, and the production of red blood cells. Cobalamin is another name for vitamin B12.

Benefits of vitamin b12: