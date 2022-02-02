Cancers in women can cause a sudden upheaval in their lives and that of their families. Cancers put the health care system under tremendous pressure due to the nature of the disease, prolonged treatment and regular checks that follow.Also Read - Rashmika Mandanna is 'Not a Gym Person', Pushpa Actress Dolls Out Health and Beauty Tips | Exclusive

With increasing numbers of patients being diagnosed with cancer globally, it’s vital to know the symptoms and signs that appear early on and initiate treatment, thus greatly improving the chance of survival. Dr Geeth Monnappa, Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, Fortis La Femme Hospital, Richmond Road, Bangalore shares the warning signs that you shouldn’t ignore. Also Read - Neha Bhasin's Incredible Fitness Transformation Will Shock You, Watch Video To Know Her Fitness Secrets

Breast lump

Breast cancer is the most common cancer in women, affecting around a 2.1 million women each year.

The earliest symptoms of breast cancer are often better felt than seen, hence being aware of one’s breast by regular examination by self or a clinician, can help detect sudden changes in the breast that warrant further investigation.

The most common sign noticed by women early on in breast cancer is a painless lump in the breast or in the armpit.

Any such mass with or without changes in the skin of the breasts, the shape of the nipple or bloody discharge from the nipples should warrant a visit to the doctor for further evaluation. Also Read - 5 Helpful Tips For Losing Weight With PCOS

Heavy periods

Bleeding that lasts more than a week or heavy flow in comparison to one’s previous cycles should be brought to the notice of a gynecologist for further evaluation.

Irregular bleeding patterns

Bleeding after sexual intercourse or bleeding/ spotting on and off in between periods could be a sign of uterine or cervical cancer and needs prompt evaluation.

Bleeding after menopause

Any amount of bleeding after the cessation of periods for a year,post the age of 40 is to be taken seriously as this could be the first symptom of a uterine or cervical cancer. A visit to the gynecologist will involve a detailed history and examination;a Pap smear to look at the cells of the cervix under the microscope and a transvaginal ultrasonography to check the thickness inner lining of the uterus(endometrium) and to rule out abnormal growths within the uterus.

Painful periods

Dysmenorrhea or painful periods may sometimes be the only symptom of cancer of the uterus although it’s often associated with bleeding abnormalities.

Foul smelling vaginal discharge

Although most often due to a vaginal infection, cancerous growths of the cervix are associated with a foul smelling vaginal discharge.

Feeling full easily, bloating, irregular bowel habits, unexplained weight loss

However nonspecific these symptoms may appear, most cases of ovarian cancers are diagnosed late due to these symptoms being ignored.

A healthy lifestyle, regular exercise ,cessation of smoking and limiting the use of hormone replacement therapy can reduce one’s risk of gynaecological cancers.

Early detection is the key to be cancer free post treatment; hence timely visits to the doctor and a detailed evaluation of the above symptoms can lead to early initiation of appropriate treatment and an improved outcome.