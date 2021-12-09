Yes, winter has arrived! The season brings in cooler, pleasant weather and also a host of health problems. Not only respiratory problems, achy joints, and muscles or skin infections, but even stomach problems are rampant during winters. For the uninitiated, gut health is the balance of microorganisms that reside in the digestive tract. Thus, ensuring the right balance of these microorganisms and taking charge of gut health will help to improve overall well-being. Did you know? The bacteria, yeasts, and viruses that are seen in the gut can be termed as the gut flora or gut microbiome. So, it is essential to take utmost care of the gut especially during those chilly days when the digestive system takes a hit.Also Read - Can Regular Exercise Decrease The Risk of Pneumonia? Study Answers

It is a known fact that one’s gut health can go for a toss during those chilly months. Improper digestion can invite a lot of health issues. Yes, you have heard it right! One may encounter belching, flatulence, abdominal pain, and bloating. Moreover, there will be uneasiness which can cause nausea, vomiting, and discomfort. Thus, everything depends on gut health. Not taking care of the gut will lead to serious problems in the near future. So, one will encounter issues like ulcers, gastroesophageal reflux (GERD), or even gallbladder disease. It will be essential for everyone to take care of the diet during the winter season to ease digestion. Here we lay down some fool-proof tricks to stay healthy during winter and manage gut health with ease. Also Read - 4 Easy Ways to Manage Sugar Level in Body

Eat right: Sticking to a well-balanced diet during winter is key. It is the need of the hour to include all the vital nutrients in the diet. Opt for sweet potatoes, pumpkin, carrots, beets that are rich in vitamin C, and boost the immune system during the colder days. It will also be a good idea to eat green leafy vegetables. Try to include kale, mustard greens, Brussels sprouts, fenugreek, and spinach in your diet. These items can also be part of your curries, and soups. Furthermore, these items can also be included in the stuffing mixture in parathas too. Greens are jam-packed with fiber and can regulate bowel movements and ease digestion. Thus, you will feel fuller and avoid eating junk food. So, stick to these foods, and enhance your overall well-being.

Sticking to a well-balanced diet during winter is key. It is the need of the hour to include all the vital nutrients in the diet. Opt for sweet potatoes, pumpkin, carrots, beets that are rich in vitamin C, and boost the immune system during the colder days. It will also be a good idea to eat green leafy vegetables. Try to include kale, mustard greens, Brussels sprouts, fenugreek, and spinach in your diet. These items can also be part of your curries, and soups. Furthermore, these items can also be included in the stuffing mixture in parathas too. Greens are jam-packed with fiber and can regulate bowel movements and ease digestion. Thus, you will feel fuller and avoid eating junk food. So, stick to these foods, and enhance your overall well-being. Herbs and spices : Can enhance digestion and the immune system. Try to add these things to tea and warm beverages such as soups, drinks, and vegetables. Adding cardamom, nutmeg, turmeric, ginger, cinnamon, and cloves to the soups can also do the trick. But, remember not to go overboard as doing so can be problematic.

: Can enhance digestion and the immune system. Try to add these things to tea and warm beverages such as soups, drinks, and vegetables. Adding cardamom, nutmeg, turmeric, ginger, cinnamon, and cloves to the soups can also do the trick. But, remember not to go overboard as doing so can be problematic. Add probiotics to the diet: Including them in the diet can keep the good gut bacteria in balance. Even adding fermented foods will also be helpful.

Including them in the diet can keep the good gut bacteria in balance. Even adding fermented foods will also be helpful. Avoid processed junk, and oily foods : You will have to cut down the amount of sugar, processed foods, and alcohol if you want to keep your digestive health in check. These things can disrupt the balance of good bacteria in the gut, lead to stomach problems and steal your peace of mind.

: You will have to cut down the amount of sugar, processed foods, and alcohol if you want to keep your digestive health in check. These things can disrupt the balance of good bacteria in the gut, lead to stomach problems and steal your peace of mind. Stay well-hydrated : Fluid intake tends to decrease when there is a sudden drop in the temperature. Drinking enough water will help you to eliminate all the toxins from the body, and negatively impact the immune system.

: Fluid intake tends to decrease when there is a sudden drop in the temperature. Drinking enough water will help you to eliminate all the toxins from the body, and negatively impact the immune system. Get a good night’s sleep : Not sleeping enough can make you feel sluggish, and drained.

: Not sleeping enough can make you feel sluggish, and drained. Reduce stress: Stress can take a toll on the digestive system. So, try to de-stress by doing yoga, meditation, or other exercises like walking. You can also do what you like to reduce stress. Try activities like listening to music, cooking, photography, or even dancing.

(Authored by Dr Roy Patankar, Gastroenterologist and Director of Zen Multispecialty Hospital, Chembur, Mumbai) Also Read - Tips on How to Keep Viral And Other Infections at Bay Amidst the Changing Weather