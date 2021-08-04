7 Weight Loss Myths You Need to Start Ignoring Now!

Weight Loss Tips: We often look for shortcuts when we are on a weight loss journey. From following fad and unsustainable diets to intense and unrealistic workout routine, all of us at some point in our fitness journey has fallen for the methods a.k.a shortcuts to reach our body goals. We also fall for several myths that are indeed difficult to avoid. We have compiled a list of myths that you should completely ignore if you need sustainable weight loss.Also Read - Viral Video: Drunk Woman Rolls Around & Sleeps on Road in Pune, Blocks Traffic | Watch

Skipping meals= Weight Loss

Well, no. Skipping meals can never help you lose weight. It may show results on a weighing scale but that’s not sustainable at all, because you will eat at some point, right? To shed those extra pounds, try reducing the number of calories you consume in a day and if you’ve gone overboard with your calorie meter then burn it with some exercise. Also Read - Sameera Reddy's Emotional Hunger vs Actual Hunger Tips For Weight Loss is Totally on Point

Spot reduction for Weight Loss

Everyone wants a flat stomach, washboard abs, or six-packs. Spot reduction or targeting a specific area of your body for instance thighs or stomach is not possible. To reduce fat, it will take a great deal of effort and hard work. Try adding HIIT (High-intensity interval training), cardio, and eat nutritiously. Also Read - Avoid Coffee if... You Have These 5 Symptoms

A Big No-No to Sugar

People often say that stop consuming sugar if you wish to reach your weight loss goals. Cutting out all sugar won’t help in the long term. According to a Times of India report, All types of sugar provide around 4 calories per gram and hence the amount of sugar in any food is what matters. Remember moderation is the key.

Supplements to the Rescue

According to studies, supplements are not really that Effective. As per reports, for some people, it may work due to the placebo effect. In fact, weight loss supplements are ineffective and dangerous for your overall health.

Ditching Carbs for Weight Loss

Often deemed as diet devil, carbs are the most side-lined food item. When people are on a crash diet, they often skip carbs as they assume it can lead to weight loss. According to Eat This, Not That, Cutting out carbs altogether can actually make you gain weight because you’re missing out on filling fiber, which has been proven to help you slim down.

Exercising The Fat Away

If you are thinking overexerting yourself with your gym class, or running will help you lose weight, then you are mistaken. As per research, while exercising boosts your weight loss, it’s the diet that plays a bigger role.

Alcohol Will Derail Your Weight Loss Process

It’s obvious that you shouldn’t be doing back-to-back rounds of shots with your friends over the weekend if you are on a weight loss journey. You can in fact have three drinks per week and avoid drinks including margaritas and sugary cocktails as that will derail you from your diet. You can have vodka, gin, or a low-calorie beer.

Shedding weight is not possible overnight, it takes patience, consistency, hard work, and a lot of discipline. So, if you are trying to lose weight, make sure you avoid these myths and consult a nutritionist.