7 Zinc Rich Immunity Boosters from Your kitchen This Summer

In the current pandemic situation, zinc emerges as an important element of choice for the management of Covid-19 symptoms along with anti-infection and other anti-parasitic properties that the drug has. Though the immunity boosters are expensive, Zinc is an immunity-boosting mineral that can exist naturally in your kitchen.

Here is a list of 6 naturally rich Zinc sources naturally available in your kitchen

Watermelon Seeds :

Watermelon seeds are filled with zinc, potassium and copper. Besides boosting immunity, these seeds are also good for heart health and blood sugar level.

Curd :

Curd is a source of good bacteria for our gut health and also a rich source of Zinc. Refrigerated curd is the best food to have in summer season for strong immunity and good digestion.

Fish:

Fish is an excellent and a recommended source of zinc for the non vegetarians. Health experts suggest consuming Fish at least twice a week.

Nuts and Seeds :

A trail mix of dry fruits with seeds like Sunflower, pumpkin, flax, chia and others is bowl full of Zinc loaded ingredients. Snack on it or use it for garnishing a dish of your choice.

Chickpeas :

Chickpeas or Chana is commonly used in Indian kitchens for savories. Make sure to keep making Chana regularly this summer for providing a boost of zinc to your diet.

Berries :

Summer screams berries and fruits season, stock on all the blueberries, raspberries, and other such fruits to get your fill of zinc and other essential nutrients.

Whole grains:

Whole grains like quinoa, rice and oats might be a good source of Zinc with other important nutrients required to level up your immunity game.

(Written by Apoorva Girdhar)