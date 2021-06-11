7 Zinc Rich Immunity Boosters from Your kitchen This Summer

In the current pandemic situation, zinc emerges as an important element of choice for the management of Covid-19 symptoms along with anti-infection and other anti-parasitic properties that the drug has. Though the immunity boosters are expensive, Zinc is an immunity-boosting mineral that can exist naturally in your kitchen. Also Read - To Mask or Double Mask? Understanding Effective Mask-Wearing Etiquette
Here is a list of 6 naturally rich Zinc sources naturally available in your kitchen
Watermelon seeds
Watermelon seeds are filled with zinc, potassium and copper. Besides boosting immunity, these seeds are also good for heart health and blood sugar level.
Curd
Curd is a source of good bacteria for our gut health and also a rich source of Zinc. Refrigerated curd is the best food to have in summer season for strong immunity and good digestion.
Fish
Fish is an excellent and a recommended source of zinc for the non vegetarians. Health experts suggest consuming Fish at least twice a week.
Nuts and seeds
A trail mix of dry fruits with seeds like Sunflower, pumpkin, flax, chia and others is bowl full of Zinc loaded ingredients. Snack on it or use it for garnishing a dish of your choice.
chickpeas
Chickpeas or Chana is commonly used in Indian kitchens for savories. Make sure to keep making Chana regularly this summer for providing a boost of zinc to your diet.
Berries
Summer screams berries and fruits season, stock on all the blueberries, raspberries, and other such fruits to get your fill of zinc and other essential nutrients.
Whole grains like quinoa, rice and oats might be a good source of Zinc with other important nutrients required to level up your immunity game.
