Water retention can happen due to numerous reasons like plane flights, hormone changes or even salt intake. According to healthline.com, when the hydration level is not balanced, your body tends to hang on to that water. You might feel heavier than normal and less active. It can also cause bloating, puffiness and swelling. Factors leading to water retention can be diet, menstrual cycle and even genetics. However, with basic lifestyle changes, this can be averted.Also Read - 3 Easy Snacking Tips That Can Help You Lose Weight

Taking it to Instagram, Shonali Sabherwal a renowned nutritionist shared tips to combat water retention. For home ready, Shonali advises,” A HOME REMEDY to decrease water retention is to use parsley by (fistful) boiling it in water for 5-7 minutes, strain and have; it acts like a diuretic and flushes out the water.” Also Read - Love Yourself This Valentine's Day by Adopting a Plant-Based Regime

Check Out The Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shonali Sabherwal (@soulfoodshonali)

Also Read - Ayurveda Expert Bursts Top 3 Food Myths

Here Are The Tips to Combat Water Retention