Water retention can happen due to numerous reasons like plane flights, hormone changes or even salt intake. According to healthline.com, when the hydration level is not balanced, your body tends to hang on to that water. You might feel heavier than normal and less active. It can also cause bloating, puffiness and swelling. Factors leading to water retention can be diet, menstrual cycle and even genetics. However, with basic lifestyle changes, this can be averted.
Taking it to Instagram, Shonali Sabherwal a renowned nutritionist shared tips to combat water retention. For home ready, Shonali advises," A HOME REMEDY to decrease water retention is to use parsley by (fistful) boiling it in water for 5-7 minutes, strain and have; it acts like a diuretic and flushes out the water."
Check Out The Instagram Post
Here Are The Tips to Combat Water Retention
- Decrease salt intake, or eliminate salt for a week
- Cut out processed foods
- Do not have packaged sauces, salad dressings or anything canned
- Add a magnesium supplement; good sources through foods are whole grains, leafy greens and nuts
- Add B6 foods like bananas, potatoes and walnuts
- Add a Vit C supplement or foods like oranges, peppers, carrots (coloured foods)
- Cut out sugar and refined carbs, which will cause insulin levels to go out of balance, and will re-absorb the sodium causing more water retention
- Add potassium-rich foods which will decrease sodium and increase urine elimination get these from avocados and tomatoes