Our lives have changed since covid019 pandemic. A different side of digital can be seen where work from home became a norm. From office work to school to as basic as food, things became a tap away. Since our commute has reduced, the usual walking has reduced as well. This has paved way for sedentary lifestyle. It is really important that you exercise regularly and eat healthy food.

Taking it to Instagram, Rujuta Diwekar renowned nutritionist shares tips on how to keep your body fit. The caption read," A 10 min daily workout to reduce damage from long sitting hours."



In the video, Rujuta talked about the effects of sitting at one place for a very long period of time. This leads to back pain, stomach changes its position, thighs begin to fall out and more issues. Rujuta further demonstrated exercises that will help in keeping the body in shape and less health issues

Leg raises – 5 reps

Straight leg lifts – 5 reps

Shoulder stretch – 5 reps

Calf stretch – 5 reps

Hamstring stretch – 5 reps

Upper body twist – 5 reps

Arm stretch – 5 reps

Back and neck stretch – 5 reps

Stretches has numerous benefits. It helps in improving the flexibility of the muscles and the range of motion. Along with this, stretching also helps in improving muscle blood flow and helps in reducing the risk of injuries. For improving physical performance, stretches is your go-to!