The kidneys play an important role, they work 24/7. It filters your blood, removes waste, controls the body's fluid balance, and keep the level of electrolytes in check. Interestingly, the blood of your body passes through your kidneys 40 times a day. That is why it is important to take care of your kidneys and safeguard them by making healthier choices.

Here are 8 common habits that are silently harming your kidneys:

Going overboard with painkillers : Painkillers i.e. nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) helps you relieve the pain but it can also damage your kidneys. You should over-consume painkillers as they can directly impact your kidneys.

Taking extra salt : Foods that are high in salt or sodium not only increase the blood pressure levels but impacts your kidneys too. You can instead add other herbs and spices which will enhance the flavour of your dish.

Processed foods: Did you know that processed foods are high in sodium and phosphorous. You must avoid processed foods if you have kidney issues.

Not drinking enough water : Staying hydrated helps you clear out toxins from your body, in fact, it also helps in avoiding kidney stones. Make sure you consume 3-4 litres of water to stay away from kidney diseases.

Lack of Sleep : Sleep helps rejuvenate your body. Sleep is important for your overall health. According to Times of India report, kidney function is regulated by the sleep-wake cycle which helps coordinate the kidney's workload over 24 hours.

Extra spoon of sugar : Sugar is a silent killer and too much sugar in food can lead to diabetes, high blood pressures which can impact your kidney function.

Smoking is injurious for your overall health : People who are regular smokers can have protein in the urine which is a sign of kidney damage, according to the TOI report.

Alcohol: Stay away from alcohol as overdrinking can also lead to chronic kidney diseases.

Make sure you make these lifestyle changes to protect your kidneys.