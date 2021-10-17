Rice and dal are the most comfortable food combination ever. The comfortable food combination has major nutritious benefits. The myths around rice are now busted.Also Read - Real-Life Weight Loss Journey: Badminton Player Poorvisha S Ram Loses 14 Kilos by Eating Ice-Creams And Cakes
A lot of people think that rice lacks nutrition and other health benefits. Busting all the myths, one point at a time, Rujuta Diwekar, a renowned nutritionist shares numerous health benefits that rice entails on Instagram. Her caption reads, " Dussera and the 10 goods of rice – One of our traditional festivals linked to the crop cycle, this is when rice is harvested and looks like bars of gold laid in the middle of the green fields…."
Check out Instagram Post Here:
Here are the 10 Benefits:
- Rice is a pre-biotic, it feeds not just you but the diverse ecosystem of microbes within you.
- Hand milled, single polished rice can be cooked in versatile ways from kanji to kheer and everything in between.
- Leads to steady blood sugar response when you eat like the way Indians eat it – with pulses, dahi, kadhi, legumes, ghee even meat.
- Easy to digest and light on the stomach. This leads to restorative sleep which further leads to better hormonal balance. Especially required in the ageing and the very young.
- Great for skin, gets rid of enlarged pores that come with high prolactin levels.
- Sustains and improves hair growth that an impaired thyroid may have damaged.
- Rice growing communities tend to be more co-operative and gender equal.
- Every part of rice is usable, bran fed to cattle.
- Leaves behind adequate moisture in soil to grow pulses which then enrich the soil further by working as natural nitrogen fixtures.
- Rice is local, seasonal, belongs to your food heritage. Sustains health, economy and ecology.