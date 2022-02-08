With the increase in covid-19 cases, health and immunity are the most important thing to think about. You need to make sure you are consuming protein and other vital vitamins and minerals to protect your body from getting affected by the coronavirus. In the first two waves, the children were the least affected. But during the third wave, the infection rate in children increased.Also Read - India Approves One-shot Sputnik Light COVID Vaccine, Says Russia

The Health Ministry issued guidelines on how to deal with covid-19 in kids. Taking it to Instagram, Dr Nitika Kohli Ayurveda expert shared various measures on how to take care of kids at home. The post also talked about how to boost immunity in kids. The caption read,” Wondering what to do if your child tests positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19)? The good news is that most people with COVID-19 have mild symptoms and recover on their own. Resting, staying hydrated and sleeping are typically helpful.” Also Read - No Data On Bodies Dumped in Ganga During Second Covid Wave, Centre Tells Rajya Sabha

Check Out The Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Nitika Kohli (@drnitikakohli)

Also Read - Mumbai Sees Lowest COVID Count After December 21 at 356. Read Details

According to Ayurveda experts, here are the measures that need to be taken if your child tests positive: