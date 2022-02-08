With the increase in covid-19 cases, health and immunity are the most important thing to think about. You need to make sure you are consuming protein and other vital vitamins and minerals to protect your body from getting affected by the coronavirus. In the first two waves, the children were the least affected. But during the third wave, the infection rate in children increased.Also Read - India Approves One-shot Sputnik Light COVID Vaccine, Says Russia
The Health Ministry issued guidelines on how to deal with covid-19 in kids. Taking it to Instagram, Dr Nitika Kohli Ayurveda expert shared various measures on how to take care of kids at home. The post also talked about how to boost immunity in kids. The caption read," Wondering what to do if your child tests positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19)? The good news is that most people with COVID-19 have mild symptoms and recover on their own. Resting, staying hydrated and sleeping are typically helpful."
According to Ayurveda experts, here are the measures that need to be taken if your child tests positive:
- Give your child a light home-cooked diet and keep them hydrated.
- You can do tepid sponging if the temperature is there.
- Follow good hand hygiene practices like regular washing hands with soap.
- Record temperature and oxygen saturation. Use a pulse oximeter at home, every six hours.
- Isolate your child at home.
- You and your child should wear a surgical mask. Change it after 8 hours of continuous wear.
- Strictly stick to personal protective measures for yourself and your child.
- Always take medical advice before giving any medicine.