The festive season has arrived and people are in a holiday mood. With the preparations for Diwali in full swing, it is necessary to be aware of how to spend the festival in a safe, healthy and responsible way.

"While Diwali marks the coming together of people as one single community, the onset of a third wave of the pandemic is still a big concern. Therefore, it is imperative to take appropriate caution and care to celebrate the festival of lights without compromising on health or safety. It is also essential to take general precautionary measures to avoid any sort of mishap or adverse effects on health during Diwali" said Dr Arunesh Kumar, Senior Consultant and Head, Pulmonology, Paras Hospitals, Gurugram.

"With Diwali around the corner, we must be wary of the resultant surge in pollution levels, both outdoors and indoors, and therefore prepare ourselves accordingly. Even as the predominant focus is usually on the pollution in the outdoor spaces, we need to remember that the pollution levels within our homes can be up to 5-times more and is dangerous for our respiratory, cardiac and immune systems. In the current times, air pollution is even more dangerous as it increases the threat of coronavirus transmission by many folds. Therefore, if one cannot avoid the crackers altogether, one must opt for non-polluting Diwali celebration items such as green and eco-friendly crackers and diyas. Since we also tend to burst some crackers within indoor spaces, we have to avoid doing that. Use eco-friendly incense sticks and combustive elements for religious activities inside our homes, as they add to indoor air pollution. Improve ventilation in the house as much as possible, and consider planting air-purifying indoor greens, though their impact is limited. However, the best option is to have a high-efficiency air purification device installed within our homes which can take care of not only Diwali-related pollutants detrimental to our health, but also ensure that we continue to breathe healthy purified air in our homes even after Diwali." said Himanshu Agarwal, CEO, Magneto CleanTech.

Here are 8 important tips from experts to enjoy Diwali in full gusto.

Maintain Physical Distancing

The festival of Diwali not only celebrates the victory of good over evil but also brings people together strengthening the bonds. However, this Diwali, no matter the fun and cheers, it is crucial to maintain some sort of physical distancing as the threat of a 3rd wave of the coronavirus cannot be ignored. Physical distancing helps limit the spread of COVID-19 – this means to maintain a distance of at least 1 meter from each other and avoid spending time in crowded places.

Refrain from the Use of Sanitizers Before Lighting Candles or Diyas

It is necessary to avoid the use of sanitizers especially alcohol-based during lighting candles or diyas. Sanitizers are highly inflammable and can immediately catch fire causing serious fire hazards. One should always wash the hands properly before lighting up candles or diyas.

Use Masks

Apart from a precautionary measure to stop the spread of COVID-19, the use of masks is a necessity during Diwali. The smoke emitted from the burning of crackers can cause severe problems to patients living with respiratory issues and can also increase the possibility of developing respiratory symptoms like wheezing, cough or burning sensation in the eyes.

Wear Proper Clothes

While it’s hard to resist the urge to dress up ravishingly during Diwali but it’s always important to dress up safely. Chiffon, georgette, satin and silk fabrics are the trending fabrics that everyone loves to wear during festivals, but such fibres are more susceptible to fire. Instead, it’s better to go with cotton silk, cotton or jute fabrics. One must also avoid loose-fitting clothing during Diwali celebrations.

Eat healthy and nutritional filling food

Diwali is a time to celebrate the festive mood by indulging in delicacies like sweets, snacks and other tempting treats. Overindulgence in foods can result in an upset stomach, formation of gas and heartburn. Therefore, it’s best to have small meals throughout the day without putting unnecessary pressure on the stomach. Eat a healthy, nutritional filling foods, fruits and nuts. Drinks lots of water to keep yourself hydrated and energetic. Also, one should not skip breakfast and lunch and take part in some sort of physical activity.

Say ‘No’ to Bursting Crackers

India has the world’s worst air pollution and is home to twenty-two of the world’s 30 most polluted cities. Burning any sort of firecrackers or wastes during this Diwali will add more worries to the situation. Carbon particles released by bursting firecrackers may aggravate the pre-existing allergic condition. Also, vapour particles can stick to the nostrils for a long period which can increase the chances of Allergic Rhinitis and even trigger asthma and bronchitis attacks. Also, bursting crackers in the name of celebration can aggravate the condition of Covid-infected patients. Pollution affects the respiratory system and novel coronavirus does not spare it. People having lung infections are said to have pre-morbid conditions for Covid-19 and have a chance of getting infected by the virus. So, the bursting of firecrackers producing smoke can be catastrophic in this Covid situation.

Be Compliant to Your Medications

While Diwali celebrations can be a busy time for most families, it is important not to forget the daily routines and remember to take the medications on time. People can also set reminders on their mobile phone or write a reminder note and stick it on the back of the bathroom, front door or another place where it is properly visible. If someone does forget to take medications, it is best to continue with the medication as prescribed and seek advice from the prescribing doctor or an alternative doctor as soon as possible.

Get COVID Vaccination

Getting vaccinated regardless of whether one already had COVID-19 is important. Evidence is emerging that people get better protection by being fully vaccinated compared with having had COVID-19. COVID-19 vaccines also help a person from getting seriously ill even if he tests positive for the COVID-19 virus. Getting vaccinated may also ensure protection to other people, particularly people at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19.