One of the most important parts of the human body is gut health. It is important to keep it healthy as it will in return keep the body and mind healthy. With unhealthy lifestyles and food habits, gut health is usually overlooked. This leads to the digestive issue.
Taking it to Instagram, Dr. Dixa Bhavsar, a renowned Ayurveda doctor shares valuable guidelines on how to improve gut health. Her caption read "Ayurveda gives some great guidance for eating, especially when it comes to digestion."
Check out the Instagram Post:
Here are the Ayurvedic Guidelines:
Here are the Ayurvedic Guidelines:
- Eat Only When You are Hungry: As in really hungry – that is to say when your previous meal has been completely digested. Sometime we might think that we are hungry, however, it could only be that we are dehydrated. Be in tune with your body and re-discover how it feels to be really hungry.
- Eat in a Calm and Comfortable Place: Sit down when you eat and eat with as little distraction as possible: no tv, no book, no phone, no laptop.
- Eat The Right Quantity: We are all different, with different needs and different stomach size and metabolic speed. Listen to your body and eat only to point when you feel satisfied.
- Eat Warm Meals: Ideally freshly cooked but as long as you avoid anything coming out straight from the fridge you’ll preserve your digestive power (Agni). This allows your digestive enzymes to work efficiently.
- Eat Quality Food: Make sure that your meal is juicy or a little oily as this will facilitate digestion and improve nutrient absorption. Avoid foods that are too dry.
- Do Not Eat Incompatible Food Items Together: This might lead to an upset stomach. Few of the incompatible foods are fruits & milk, fish & milk, etc.
- Be Present When You Eat: Use all your 5 senses. Take time to appreciate the smell of your meal, the look of your plate, the texture of your food, the different flavours, and the sounds that you make when you eat.
- Don’t eat fast. Don’t just swallow your food, take your time to chew. Chewing is an essential step of digestion.
- Eat at a regular time. Nature likes cycles and regularity so you should abide!