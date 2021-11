How many hours do you spend on your cell phone or laptop or television in a day? Don’t think. You can check the screen time on your phone and roughly add your online class/working hours (because surely you study/work on a laptop/computer). Shocked to see the outcome? Well, that’s the time you spend on screens in a day. However, have you ever thought about how much strain does this causes to your eyes? Studies have shown that unabated exposure to light emitted by these gadgets is harmful to our eyes. Therefore comes into the picture is eye health.

Eye health can be treated and maintained for a long period with adequate care. Keeping your health checkups up to date is always a good idea. Regular eye exams will not only assure the health of your eyes, but they will also aid in the discovery and treatment of any underlying condition that may develop into a future concern.

Why eyesight could take a hit

Technically, our eyesight can take a beating from refractive errors, the normal aging phenomenon (presbyopia, where individuals at 40+ years face difficulty in reading the small print on medicine bottles, and packet contents, among others), eye problems/diseases/infections, and injuries.

Natural light is very important for our eyes to remain healthy. In children, a lack of time outdoors could increase their chances of developing short-sightedness. If you notice your eyesight is deteriorating, the most important thing to do is to immediately visit your eye care practitioner for an eye examination / eye test. The practitioner will be able to identify underlying issues that are causing the eyesight to go bad.

Ananthalakshmi. N, Head-Education & Professional Services, Essilor India lists out ways to help keep eyes healthy:

Eat right – Eat a healthy and balanced diet rich in Vitamin A Harmful Lights – Prevent your eyes from harmful radiations/light, especially ultraviolet radiations & harmful blue lights Sun & the eyes – Sun is the biggest natural source of UV and Light. A healthy amount of sun rays are good for the eyes, looking at the sun directly can cause damage? even lasting damage? to the eyes. Artificial sources – Today, we all are exposed to a number of artificial sources of light, including LED/ LCD used in artificial lighting (bulbs/tube lights); displays on TVs, mobiles, laptops, desktops, etc. Though not as powerful as the sun, prolonged exposure/proximity to the eyes/angle of exposure, can cumulatively, have a negative impact on the eyes and its well-being. To protect Eyes from Harmful lights, radiation, glare and to maintain good eye health, the use of good quality Polarised lenses/ Photochromic (Light Management lenses) / Blue Filters are recommended Digital hygiene – 20-20-20 rule? The 20/20/20 rule says that after every 20 minutes of use, one should look 20 feet away for 20 seconds. This will relax the eye muscles. Quit smoking – The development of age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and cataract has been linked to smoking. Smoking doubles the chances of losing your sight and can exacerbate diabetes-related vision problems. Yearly eye check-ups – Children should be made to undergo an eye check-up before they start school, and thereafter, every year. The most important step you can take to keep your eyes healthy is to undertake regular eye check-ups. An eye test does more than just determine whether you need glasses or a stronger prescription. Your eye care practitioner will also examine the overall health of your eyes, which means he/she will be able to detect early stages of eye diseases, such as cataracts or glaucoma, even before you notice any symptoms. Wear good quality spectacle lenses – Remember, prescription power only gives the quantity of vision, but the quality of vision is enhanced by choosing a trusted brand of the spectacle lens.

Now is the opportunity to develop good eye habits. Taking care of your eyes now, regardless of your age or medical history can help you avoid vision-related difficulties later in life. If you’re in your 20s or 30s, you probably don’t give your eye health much thought. It’s time to change that perception and give eye health its due importance.

(With inputs from IANS)