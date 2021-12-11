Ayurveda Tips: Ayurveda is one stop for all cures and remedies. These are easily available and are kitchen-friendly ingredients. One of them is ashwagandha. Ashwagandha loosely translates to the smell of the horse. This refers to ashwagandha and the unique smell and ability to increase strength and agility.Also Read - What Can Happen if Ayurveda is Not Followed Under Guidance? Find Out.

Taking it to Instagram, Dr Dixa Bhavsar, an Ayurveda doctor shares inputs on the benefits of ashwagandha. The caption read,” It’s (ashwagandha) become a household name for Immunity this days. This miracle herb has taken the medical world by storm (especially during #covid). And for good reason. Ashwagandha (Indian ginseng) is immune boosting, anti-inflammatory, sleep inducing, anticonvulsant, anti-stress, and antibacterial properties, this herb is like the one-stop shop for all ailments.” Also Read - Ayurveda Tips: 9 Essential Herbs That Can do Wonders to Your Health

Dr Bhavsar further continued about the benefits of Ashwagandha, says,” Ashwagandha is an adaptogen, which means- it supports the body’s ability to withstand stress and anxiety. In Ayurveda, the Sanskrit term for adaptogen is Rasayana. Ashwagandha is known to boost brain power, enhance the nervous system, and bolster one’s memory. It also helps maintain a reproductive balance and a healthy sexual equilibrium.”

Here Are The Benefits of Ashwagandha

Promotes weight loss

Eradicates insomnia

Fights inflammation

Boosts immunity

Helps weight gain

Stops pain

Helps in fighting thyroid

Reduces stress

Helps in fighting diabetes

“Mostly when we talk about the benefits of ashwagandha, it’s mostly about its root. The root (available in powder form) of ashwagandha helps in reducing cholesterol, diabetes, pain, inflammation, cough, improving immunity, lung health, thyroid, weight gain (muscle growth), etc but here comes the most amazing quality of the herb. The leaves of ashwagandha helps in losing weight. Yes, you heard me right. Mostly I see people getting confused when they hear its useful for weight gain & weight loss at the same time. So this is just to clear the confusion,” says Dr Bhavsar