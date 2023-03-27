Home

Having a good memory not only helps in easing our work but also improves overall functioning. So, to boost brain power, here are some expert-recommended tips that you should try.

9 Simple Ways to Boost Memory And Increase Brain Power

Diet, exercise and a lot of lifestyle changes plays a very essential role in keeping a check on your body and brain health. Having a good memory not only helps in easing our work, perform well in studies, and overall functioning, in general. As per nutritionist, Anjali Mukerjee ”Everyone has moments of forgetfulness from time to time, especially when life gets busy. While this can be a completely normal occurrence, having poor memory can be quite frustrating. And whether you are a student, a working professional, a house wife or a senior citizen wanting to preserve his grey cells, everyone wants & needs to have a good memory.” Here are simple and effective ways that can help you boost your memory. Read on!

9 Tips to Sharpen Your Memory:

Mental Exercise: Puzzles, reading, learning a new language or trivia all can be helpful in increasing and maintaining mental activity and agility. A Good Night Sleep: During sleep the brain processes, stores and consolidates information, hence its vital to get 7-8 hours of restful sleep in a day Passion and Involvement: Have a direct effect on mental sharpness. When we are passionate about something we dedicate a larger extent of our energy and time for its mastery. This repeated exposure, hard wires our brain in a way that makes it sharp! Eat Healthy: Consume a balanced diet of antioxidant-rich fresh fruits and vegetables, omega-3 fat induced foods and fibrous grains. Restrict Alcohol: In addition to harming your physical health, alcohol, when consumed in excess, kills your brain cells and reduces alertness and memory. Practice Meditation: Meditation and yoga are known to have a positive destressing effect on the mind. They help improve concentration and boost memory. Avoid Stress: Prolonged and chronic stress, whether physical or physiological, can be disastrous for our memory. Hence, we can overcome stress by choosing not to react dramatically, being more organized and disciplined in life. Avoid substance abuse: Memory is adversely affected by habit forming and addictive vices such as alcohol, tobacco consumption and taking drugs. Avoid junk and fast foods: In addition to harming you physically, junk food, and fried and trans-fat-rich foods can adversely affect your memory. It is because they are deprived of essential nutrients.

