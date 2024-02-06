Home

Health

9 to 5 Job? 5 Must-Have Foods For Better Health And Productivity Amidst Hectic Office Hours

9 to 5 Job? 5 Must-Have Foods For Better Health And Productivity Amidst Hectic Office Hours

By including these nutrient-packed foods in your daily diet, you can support your health and well-being while staying productive during hectic office hours.

9 to 5 Job? 5 Must-Have Foods For Better Health And Productivity Amidst Hectic Office Hours

In the fast-paced world of a 9 to 5 job, maintaining good health and staying productive can sometimes feel like a challenge. Due to hectic office hours, many working professionals neglect their health leading to frequent stomach issues, low energy levels, fatigue, and poor concentration. This can ultimately affect your work productivity and may further deteriorate your health in future. However, one of the most effective ways to support your well-being and boost productivity is through your diet. Award-winning Nutritionist Lovneet Batra shared a list of must-have food options that can balance your 9-5 lifestyle and increase productivity during work.

Trending Now

Her caption reads, “Balancing a busy 9-to-5 lifestyle can often lead to neglected meals and compromised health. Dive into our essential food guide designed to fuel your productivity and maintain your well-being amidst the hustle. From buttermilk’s hydration to the energy boost of bananas, discover how these simple, nutritious choices can transform your workday. Don’t let a packed schedule drain your energy. Embrace these tips to stay energized, focused, and heart-healthy. Your body (and your productivity) will thank you!”

You may like to read

MAKE YOUR 9-5 HEALTHIER!

Buttermilk: Buttermilk is a natural probiotic that can help keep gut-related issues at bay. It is also rich in whey protein. Drinking buttermilk as a mid-morning snack around 10-11 am can help keep energy levels high and stable. It can also suppress hunger and keep you hydrated. Mint Tea: Many commonly feel sleepy after having lunch. Drinking mint tea can help you avoid the afternoon slump. It can also digest the food consumed and prevent acidity. Banana: Banana maintains mental alertness and physical energy, packed with potassium and natural sugars. It also offers a quick, energy boost without the crash, supporting sustained concentration and performance. Roasted Chana: Roasted chana is high in fibre and protein, and supports sustained energy levels and satiety. This healthy and crunchy snack is perfect to consume during mid-afternoon hours as it will keep you full, control blood sugar and support overeating. Pistachios: Loaded with healthy fats, protein and antioxidants, this snack is perfect to have during late afternoon. It is a guilt-free food option that can offer you multiple health benefits.

Also Read: 9 Smart Eating Hacks to Keep Your Health in Check During Hectic Office Hours

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.