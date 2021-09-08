A well-balanced and healthy meal has been the biggest challenge of all time. It is important to understand that healthy eating habits should be inculcated right from the grass root level- feeding smart right from start.Also Read - Weight Loss Mistakes: Here's Why You Could be Gaining Weight Despite Doing Everything Right

A balanced diet includes a few food items from all different food groups and fulfils a person's nutritional needs. Eating a balanced diet helps one to maintain good health and reduce any potential risks and health hazards. Lifestyle also plays a crucial role in determining the health of an individual.

Dr. M. Manickam, Chairman and Managing Director of ABT Limited, Sakthi Sugars Limited, Chairman of Sakthi Automobile Group and Chairman of Nia Institutions & Mirakle Wellness Clinic, Polachi, has penned down a well-rounded meal that contains proteins, fats, carbs and other important elements.

Protein

Protein is an extremely important element that basically is used to build and repair tissues. They are referred to as the body’s building blocks. Protein can be obtained from lean meats, poultry, and select seafood as well. Vegetarians can get protein from dairy products. Greek yoghurt is especially protein-rich. You can also obtain protein from legumes and beans.

Fats

Fat are sources essential fatty acids, which the body cannot make for itself on its own. Fats help the body absorb vitamins such as vitamin A, vitamin D and vitamin E. These vitamins are fat-soluble, which means they can only be absorbed with the help of fats. Healthy sources of fats include- nuts such as Cashew, almonds and heart-friendly oils such as canola, corn, olive, peanut, and sunflower oils contain monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats that help to lower bad LDL cholesterol levels.

Carbs

Carbohydrates are an important aspect of one’s diet. The misconception that carbs lead to bad health is a myth. A person’s body requires carbs for energy and fuelling the mind & body. Carbohydrates are broken down to glucose which is then used for energy by our body’s cells. Lack of carbs can result in low blood sugar levels and lead to hyperglycaemia. Carbs include vegetables, fruits, whole grains, seeds, and nuts.

Fibre

A fibre rich diet aids in digestion and prevents constipation. Although a form of carb, fibre can’t be broken down into sugars. It helps regulate the body’s use of sugars and aids with hunger. Healthy sources of fibre include berries, avocados, dried fruits, oats, green vegetables etc. to name a few.

Vitamins

Vitamins are essential nutrients that our body needs and it is critical to include them in meal plans. Vitamins protect our bodies from maladies. They play important role in bone health, heart health, skin health, immunity etc. They are also an important component when it comes to repairing cellular damage. There are many varieties of vitamins such as iron, Vitamin C, Vitamin A, Vitamin B, Vitamin K, Vitamin E etc.

Probiotic

While our body has a well-designed digestive system, sometimes the gut needs help. Probiotics are basically good bacteria that help keep your body healthy and well oiled. They help the intestines with the digestion process. Examples of healthy sources of probiotics include yoghurt, kefir, kombucha, sauerkraut, and pickles.

An important factor is to chalk out a meal plan that suits your lifestyle and eating habits well. Try to include a little bit of all the items. A person should also be mindful of the portions and number of servings they consume. Skipping meals is never an option and it only leads to acid reflux or ulcers.