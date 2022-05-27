In order to keep your heart healthy, you need to watch what you eat. But that doesn’t mean you have to deprive yourself of all the foods you love! In this doctor’s guide to a heart-healthy diet, learn how to make simple dietary changes that will improve your heart health without sacrificing taste. So, read on and learn how to love your heart – and eat well too!Also Read - Health Benefits Of Cranberries: Reasons Why Should Include This Exotic Fruit In Your Diet | Watch

Dr Anbu Pandian, Medical Advisor, Agatsa India says that following the right diet is not just about what you eat but also when and how often. The most powerful nutritional strategies are designed to help reduce or even eliminate some risk factors, such as reducing total cholesterol levels; LDL-cholesterol in particular should be kept at a minimum because it's linked with heart disease! While many people turn their attention away from food during weight loss programs (that's usually due more than anything else), this article will show that adding certain nutrients can actually give us all an edge over those who don't take care of themselves by providing protection against illness.

Dr Anbu shares how you can take care of your heart health through diet:

Decrease Saturated fats and Trans fats

The easiest way to decrease your saturated fat intake is by using monounsaturated or polyunsaturated oils in cooking. You can also choose nuts, seeds and avocados as sources of healthy fats when looking for less unhealthy options on the grocery store shelves!

Add more fruits and vegetables

When it comes to the best way of eating, there are no rules. But if you want your diet to be as healthy and fulfilling for life-long wellness as possible then it is recommended to include a rainbow in every meal: eat oranges, red peppers or tomatoes; stay away from white flour but grab some whole grains like brown rice instead – don’t forget about those! You’ll also enjoy all sorts of fruity favourites such as strawberries, raspberries, peaches, purple plums, green celery, lettuce, kiwi, fruit yellow pepper bananas etc.

Substitute animal protein with plant protein

By reducing your intake of animal protein, you can increase plant sources like legumes and seeds. These foods contain good fats that aid in weight loss while still providing enough nutrients for optimal health! A great way to cut down on saturated fat is by replacing some meat-based meals with nonmeat substitutes made out of vegetables or grains– there are many flavorful options available so long as they’re heart friendly too (Meaning no cholesterol).

Avoid sweets, desserts, and sugary sodas

Limiting the amount of sugar you consume will help improve your health. This is because excessive amounts can lead to weight gain and diabetes, especially when paired with poor diet choices like eating processed foods high in carbs or fats

Low fat or non-fat dairy products

Doctors recommend just 2-3 servings of dairy per day. Dairy products have been shown to be good for your heart, bones and blood pressure. It’s best if you get the skim milk or 1 per cent variety of these items instead dairy cheeses because they don’t contain any fat which can raise cholesterol levels in some people!

Increase whole-grain intake

One of the best ways to get all your daily fiber needs is by eating whole grains. Whole-grain carbohydrates provide more vitamins and minerals than their refined counterparts, while still being low in calories! Some examples include brown rice or barley that can be found at most grocery stores alongside oatmeal packages for breakfast on top with some fruit when you’re feeling hungry later in life; this will keep any diet balanced without sacrificing taste buds’ satisfaction during those tough moments between meals.