Acid Reflux: Heartburn that is felt around the lower chest region is a symptom of acidity, commonly known as acid reflux. When stomach acid goes straight back up into the food pipe, a typical ailment results. The most typical sign of acid reflux is a discomfort or tingling sensation in the chest. While most people experience pain, they are unaware that acidity is primarily caused by bad lifestyle choices.Also Read - Acidity Issues? Try These Proven Home Remedies By Expert

Symptoms of Acidity

The stomach, oesophagus, and heart of the patient all feel like they are burning.

Frequent hiccuping or burping without an obvious cause

Chest discomfort and a burning feeling

Long-lasting sour feeling in the mouth or acid that backs up into the throat and mouth.

Ayurveda expert Dr Chaitali shares ayurvedic formulas for reducing acidity and balancing high pitta helps to treat constipation, and reduce the symptoms related to the imbalance of pitta like migraine, gastric issues, burning sensation, headache, acne & more. Also Read - Want to Get Rid of Acid Reflux Permanently? We Have Some Tips

Fennel Seeds With Mishri –According to Ayurveda, fennel seeds are called pitta pacific herb and are mostly used in Indian households. Mishri is a super coolant, chew this combination for better digestion and balance acidic levels in your GI track. Coriander Tea –This tea is magic, it will reduce your high acidic level, migraine, heartburn, epigastric heaviness, abdomen discomfort and other GUT Issue with a burning sensation! Soaked Black Raisins – My favourite and tastiest food for pitta balancing, the best way to use it is to soak black raisins overnight in enough water, and consume it in the morning before breakfast. And yes, you can drink that sweet water, too!

Simple Ayurvedic Formulas to Reduce Acidity

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr.Chaitali👩‍⚕️ (@eterny_ayurveda)

Also Read - 5 Ways to Improve Your Gut Health During the Pandemic

Acidity can severely hinder your social life! Simple home remedies like those mentioned above might not only offer prompt relief from acidity issues but also permanently solve them.