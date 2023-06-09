Home

Acid Reflux: 5 Ways to Lower Risk of Heartburn Naturally

Acid Reflux: 5 Ways to Lower Risk of Heartburn Naturally

Natural remedies offer an easy and inexpensive way to treat the symptoms of acid reflux and heartburn at home.

A healthy stomach is a way to a healthy life. But sometimes a slightest discomfort can lead to sever problems. A common problem of the stomach is acid reflux and heartburn. According to Mayo Clinic, gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) occurs when stomach acid repeatedly flows back into the tube connecting your mouth and stomach (esophagus). This backwash (acid reflux) can irritate the lining of your esophagus. Many people experience acid reflux from time to time. However, when acid reflux happens repeatedly over time, it can cause GERD .

Natural remedies offer an easy and inexpensive way to treat the symptoms of acid reflux and heartburn at home.

Here are a few natural remedies for acid reflux and heartburn.

Have small and frequent meals : Instead of eating three heavy meals, eat at least 5 to 6 small meals throughout the day. Smaller meals will help to give a steady food supply to your acid. Therefore, it digests your food, without spiking the acid production. Add more fibre to your diet : Fibre is an important part of a balanced diet. It can help a person feel full and aid digestion, easing the symptoms of acid reflux. Incorporate Ginger in your diet : Small doses of ginger may relieve gastrointestinal irritation. Ginger can reduce the likelihood of stomach acid flowing up into the esophagus. Ginger can also reduce inflammation, thereby relieving symptoms of acid reflux. Go for alkaline foods : Foods fall somewhere along the pH scale (an indicator of acid levels). Those that have a low pH are acidic and more likely to cause reflux. Those with higher pH are alkaline and can help offset strong stomach acid such as banana, fennel, nuts etc. Leave a longer gap between dinner and going to bed : Leaving a longer gap between a meal and going to bed gives the body more time to digest the food. Sitting up also helps the body digest food properly.The proper digestion of food can decrease the likelihood of acid reflux.

Thus, simple dietary and lifestyle changes can significantly ease heartburn and other acid reflux symptoms.

Stay fit, stay healthy!

