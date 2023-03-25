Home

Acidity Treatment: 8 Symptoms of Excess Stomach Acid And Tips to Cure It

Acidity can occur due to skipping of meals or eating at irregular times. If left untreated, one can suffer esophageal cancer or other severe stomach problems.

Are you having symptoms such as heartburn, belching, bad breath, or a hoarse voice? Then, you need to seek timely intervention as it can be due to acidity. Yes, you have heard it right! Acidity is a common problem seen in people of all age groups. Read on to know more about the symptoms and treatment of it.

Gastroesophageal reflux (acid reflux) happens when stomach acid tends to flow into the esophagus where it is not supposed to be. Slowly, that acid leads to damage, irritation of esophagus and eventually one’s symptoms will worsen over time. If left untreated, then one can also suffer from esophageal cancer later in life. Acidity can happen due to skipping of meals or eating at irregular times, lying down immediately after eating, overeating, having spicy food, salty food, tea, coffee, fatty foods, certain medications, peptic ulcers, lack of exercise, sleep and stress, alcohol and smoking.

Symptoms of Acidity:

Burning sensation and abdominal pain

Throat pain

Inability to swallow or feeling of food being stuck in the throat

Hiccups for no apparent reason

Burning sensation and pain in the chest

Heaviness after having a meal

Nausea

Constipation

Indigestion

Bad breath

Restlessness

One who is suffering from hyperacidity will exhibit symptoms such as discomfort, upper abdominal pain, black stool, wheezing, hoarseness, cough, sore throat, and heartburn.

How to Cure Acidity?

Take the medication prescribed by the doctor only. You will be advised to take Proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) by the treating doctor. Antacids will also be given to those having acidity. Eat smaller meals and take frequent meals. Avoid overeating and see to it that you follow proper meal timings. You can take the help of an expert regarding what to eat and Omit from the diet. It will be imperative for you to shed those excess kilos if you are overweight. Sleep by elevating the head to avoid acid reflux. Do not sleep immediately after eating a heavy meal. Do not drink colas and sodas or have acidic foods such as tomatoes or onions that can trigger acidity. Avoid smoking and alcohol which can also lead to acidity. Try to follow a well-balanced lifestyle and you will surely be able to keep acidity at bay. Stay hale and hearty!

(Inputs: Dr Deepakkumar Gupta, HOD – Gastroenterology Department at Medicover Hospitals, Navi Mumbai)

