New Delhi: Even as the world is fighting COVID pandemic, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has urged parents or guardians to closely observe their kids in the wake of acute hepatitis cases in children. The mysterious illness which is causing serious liver issues among children has now spread to 21 countries, the WHO said. The liver disease that was first reported in the UK in April, has reportedly seen five child deaths in the US, and three in Indonesia, while about 26 children had to undergo liver transplantation.

“To date, 348 probable cases have been reported in 21 countries, with 26 children requiring liver transplantation. Fifteen countries have reported 5 or fewer cases,” the WHO said in a statement.

On April 5, the United Kingdom International Health Regulations (IHR) reported 10 cases of severe acute hepatitis of unknown etiology in previously healthy young children (ages ranging from 11 months to 5 years old) in Scotland.

What is causing mysterious liver disease in children

While so far there is no reason identified, adenovirus – a common family of infections responsible for illnesses from colds to eye infections – is suspected to be causing the condition.

Adenovirus, a common group of viruses, is now circulating in children at higher than average levels after dropping to unusually low levels during the pandemic. One avenue of inquiry being explored is that the outbreak may be linked to a surge in common viral infections after COVID-19 restrictions were phased out. Children who weren’t exposed to adenovirus over the last two years may now be getting hit harder when they are exposed to the viruses.

Adenovirus has been detected in blood or plasma samples for many of the cases, but in low viral loads. However, the global health body noted that since “adenovirus has not yet been identified in the liver tissue samples analysed and therefore, could be a coincidental rather than a causal factor”.

According to Dr. Philippa Easterbrook, a senior scientist in the WHO’s hepatitis department, adenovirus type 41 was most common among the cases, which typically causes diarrhoea, vomiting and fever, as well as respiratory symptoms, Global.ca reported.

Acute hepatitis in children: Where cases have reported so far

The UK currently leads in cases with around 163, and only six countries are reporting more than five cases. The US on Friday announced it was investigating 109 probable cases of “unknown origin”. Covid-19 was also detected in 18 per cent of the UK cases and the WHO is investigating how many of the total hepatitis cases previously had the virus.