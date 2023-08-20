Home

Acute Kidney Injury: Causes to Treatment, All You Need to Know About Kidney Damage

Acute Kidney Injury: Causes to Treatment, All You Need to Know About Kidney Damage

Kidney failure or acute kidney injury is a severe case of damaged kidneys which if left untreated might get fatal.

Acute Kidney Injury or AKI is a sudden kidney failure. It is a condition characterized by a sudden decline in kidney function, often occurring within a short period of time. It is crucial to understand the underlying causes, as early detection and appropriate management can significantly impact your health and recovery.

KIDNEY FAILURE CAUSES

Reduced blood flow to the kidneys: This can happen due to dehydration, low blood pressure, heart failure, or shock. Direct kidney damage: Infections, certain medications, toxins, or contrast dyes used in medical imaging procedures can directly harm the kidneys. Kidney-related diseases or conditions: Conditions such as glomerulonephritis or interstitial nephritis can impair kidney function. Urinary tract obstruction: Blockages like kidney stones or an enlarged prostate can obstruct the urinary tract, leading to AKI.

KIDNEY FAILURE SYMPTOMS

Decreased urine output Swelling in the legs, ankles Swelling in face due to fluid retention Fatigue and weakness Nausea and vomiting loss of appetite Shortness of breath Confusion or difficulty concentrating.

KIDNEY FAILURE TREATMENT

The first step in treating AKI is to identify and address the cause. This may include addressing conditions such as dehydration, infections, medications, or kidney blood flow issues. Treatment options for acute kidney injury (AKI) can vary depending on the cause, severity of injury, and overall health of the patient Here are some common treatments:

Water consumption: Maintaining adequate water retention is essential. In some cases, intravenous fluids may be administered to maintain adequate hydration and support kidney function. However, if fluid is excessive, it is important to handle it with caution to avoid compromising kidney function.

Nutritional support: Nutritional support is important in providing essential nutrients and preventing malnutrition. In some cases, dietary restrictions, especially for potassium, phosphorus, and sodium, may be necessary.

Electrolyte Management: Electrolyte imbalances, such as elevated potassium levels (hyperkalemia), need to be managed and controlled. This may include dietary changes, medications, or other interventions.

Dialysis: Dialysis may be required where the kidneys are unable to adequately remove excess waste and fluid from the blood.

KIDNEY FAILURE DIAGNOSIS

Medical history evaluation such as symptoms, medical conditions, and any recent events that could contribute to kidney damage. A physical examination helps to evaluate signs of fluid retention, decreased urine output, or other indications of kidney dysfunction. Blood tests will be performed to measure the levels of creatinine and blood urea nitrogen (BUN), which are markers of kidney function. Additionally, urine tests may be conducted to assess kidney health. In some cases, imaging tests such as ultrasound or CT scan may be required to identify any structural abnormalities or blockages in the urinary tract.

While this general information about kidney damage, AKI management is highly individualised, and the specific approach will depend on unique circumstances.

