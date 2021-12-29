Winter is the season that tends to be a little harsh on your body; each of us must be conscious of what we’re consuming daily, especially those with pre-existing conditions/diseases like Diabetes. Diabetic individuals need to be extra careful with their food and lifestyle, more so if they tend to exercise less. So here is a list of six winter foods that can help manage Diabetes.Also Read - Study Reveals How Exercising at High Altitude Might Lower The Sugar Risk in Diabetic People
Rajeswari V Shetty, HOD-Dietetics, Fortis SL Raheja Hospital, Mahim shares winter foods you must add to your diet to manage diabetes.
- Sweet Potatoes: Unlike their counterpart potatoes, this vegetable has a low glycemic index. They tend to break down slowly in the body, causing fewer fluctuations in blood glucose compared to potatoes. It is also a good source of fiber, scoring another win for managing weight and helping to control sugar levels. They contain complex carbohydrates and are rich in nutrients.
- Mustard Leaves: Mustard Leaves are low in calories and have a very low glycemic load. These leaves are rich in phytonutrients, Vitamin C, Vitamin K, Calcium and Potassium, which is an added benefit for diabetic patients. Just one serving will give you the necessary boost of nutrition. One can have it in various forms like adding it to a salad, as a smoothie or stir-frying them, including it in soup.
- Beetroot: There is a misconception about beetroot that people with Diabetes should not consume it. Though Beetroot is sweet, it’s a rich source of fiber and minerals like potassium, iron, and manganese. Beets also contain an antioxidant known as alpha-lipoic acid, which can lower glucose levels, increase insulin sensitivity, and prevent oxidative stress-induced changes in diabetic patients. Additionally, studies on alpha-lipoic acid have shown decreased peripheral neuropathy and autonomic neuropathy symptoms in people with Diabetes. One can incorporate it in various ways like beetroot soups, salads. You can even use it in a paratha.
- Cinnamon: It is a digestive aid that helps to regulate blood sugar. Cinnamon increases insulin sensitivity upon consumption and is rich in antioxidants. Various studies have demonstrated that intake of 1, 3 or 6 gm of cinnamon per day reduces serum glucose, triglyceride, LDL cholesterol, and total cholesterol in people with type 2 Diabetes. As cinnamon does not contribute to calorie intake, those with type 2 Diabetes or elevated glucose, triglyceride, LDL cholesterol, and total cholesterol levels may benefit from the regular inclusion of it in their daily diet. One can have it as cinnamon tea or put it in the atta (wheat flour) while making Rotis, and even drizzle a small amount on a healthy sandwich, drink cinnamon infused water.
- Guava: This fruit has been named a superfood because of its highly nutritious content. It is high in potassium and low in sodium, rich in fiber and vitamin C, has a low Glycemic Index too. This winter special fruit is one of the top picks for a diabetes diet. Guavas are very low in glycemic index and glycemic load, making them an excellent choice for diabetics. One can even cook guavas and use them as a vegetable.
- Vegetable soup: A bowl of hot vegetable soup is very comforting and beneficial. It aids in weight loss and diet control as it gives a feeling of fullness. Soups serve as a great comfort winter food. Make yourself a wholesome bowl of vegetable soup with all seasonal and your favorite vegetables, combine it with pulses which increases the fiber and makes it protein-rich. This also helps to keep the body warm against the cold temperature. It adds to your fiber consumption that helps in maintaining your diet & diabetes. Having soup before a meal makes you consume less food. Thus, soups are the best way to incorporate healthy foods in the tastiest way. One can also add oats or barley to the soup and make it a balanced, nutritious meal leading to better sugar control.