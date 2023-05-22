Home

Health

Addicted to Midnight Snacking? 6 Ways to Curb Unhealthy Late-Night Food Cravings

Addicted to Midnight Snacking? 6 Ways to Curb Unhealthy Late-Night Food Cravings

Making a regular habit of midnight munching might be pretty cool and something you glorify and bond over, but it is not so cool with your body.

We are all guilty of late-night food cravings. Ordering food in the middle of the night, cooking Maggie or just hoggin on chips and Doritos, yes, we have all been there, done that. But, this is not a very healthy practice. Although a widespread practice, especially amongst gen z, it destroys all the healthy eating that you probably accomplished throughout the day. Nighttime is very important for the body. It is the time when our body internally heals and restores for the next day. Sleeping late at night or even eating can disrupt the cycle leading to health issues in the long run.

Eating late at night can be normal to many, but it has adverse side effects as it not only interferes with your body clock that regulates your body functions, but studies have shown that night

You may like to read

Why is Midnight Snacking Unhealthy?

Midnight snacking doesn’t just disturb your sleep cycle and digestive system, it also contributes to an unhealthy lifestyle, increased blood sugar levels, high cholesterol levels, weight gain, and your emotional well-being. A few simple changes in eating patterns can help you cut back on midnight snacking and progress towards a fitter you. The first and foremost step to a healthy diet is to put a halt to your midnight snacking habit-time eating can lead to higher cholesterol and blood glucose levels, as well as weight gain.

Ways to Curb Midnight Food Cravings

If eating at night is becoming a regular problem for you, consider trying the steps we’ve shared. If not all, most of these will help you manage your night-time eating patterns in a better way

Identify the cause of the problem Monitor your behavioural and identify what triggers you to eat late at night Have a routine for your meals and sleep cycle Plan your meals and eat at regular intervals Stay hydrated throughout the day, it will help you Include protein your everyday diet it will help curb the cravings.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.