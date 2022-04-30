New Delhi: A recent outbreak of unexplained hepatitis cases among children have caused serious liver issues of the affected kids as parents continue to be worried over the mysterious illness. Even as the world has urged parents or guardians to closely observe their kids if they report any of the symptoms of the mysterious liver disease, the US health body CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) said adenovirus infection may be linked to causing the mysterious illness among children. The disease was largely being reported in young children among one month to 16 years old.Also Read - Additional Covid-19 Boosters For Vulnerable Groups Recommended by US CDC

So far, at least 169 cases of acute hepatitis of unknown origin were reported among children across 12 countries. Out of the 169 cases, one children had died from the mystery strain of severe hepatitis. US had reported nine cases of children being affected with the mysterious liver disease. “Adenovirus was detected in whole blood specimens from all patients by real-time PCR testing,” the CDC said in its report. Also Read - CDC's U-Turn Amid Covid Delta Variant Fears: Vaccinated People to Wear Masks Again in US

What is Adenovirus

Adenoviruses are common viruses that cause a range of illness. They can cause cold-like symptoms, fever, sore throat, bronchitis, pneumonia, diarrhea, and pink eye (conjunctivitis). You can get an adenovirus infection at any age. Adenoviruses can cause mild to severe illness, though serious illness is less common. People with weakened immune systems, or existing respiratory or cardiac disease, are at higher risk of developing severe illness from an adenovirus infection. Also Read - US Fast Returning to Pre-pandemic Life? CDC Says Fully Vaccinated People no Longer Required to Wear Masks

“Adenovirus is recognised as a cause of hepatitis among immunocompromised children. It might be an underrecognized contributor to liver injury among healthy children; however, the magnitude of this relationship remains under investigation,” the CDC said. Adenoviruses usually spread from infected people to others through close personal contact such as touching or shaking hands, the air by coughing and sneezing, touching objects or surfaces with adenoviruses on them then touching your mouth, nose, or eyes.

Symptoms of Adenovirus infection

Common cold or flu-like symptoms

Fever

Sore throat

Acute bronchitis (inflammation of the airways of the lungs, sometimes called a “chest cold”)

Pneumonia (infection of the lungs)

Pink eye (conjunctivitis)

Inflammation of the stomach or intestines

Diarrhea

Vomiting

Nausea

Stomach pain

How to protect your kids and yourself from Adenovirus infection