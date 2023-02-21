Home

Adenovirus Puts West Bengal on Alert: What is This Contagious Infection Spreading in Kids And What Are Its Symtoms

Adenovirus can spread in common places and can be more serious in people with weak immune systems, especially children.

Adenovirus Puts West Bengal on Alert: What is This Contagious Infection Spreading in Kids And What Are Its Symtoms (Source: Freepik)

West Bengal has recorded a sharp spike in adenovirus cases among children, the virus was found in at least 32% of samples of respiratory infections among kids by the ICMR-NICED. Hospital wards across West Bengal are full of children suffering from respiratory infections, most of which are caused by adenovirus infection, as per reports.

Adenoviruses are a group of common viruses that infect the lining of our eyes, lungs, intestines, urinary tact and nervous system. The infection catches in kids more than in adults. Adenovirus can spread in common places and can be more serious in people with weak immune systems, especially children. This infection is highly contagious, and are common in close-contact settings, such as childcare centers, schools and hospitals.

Signs and Symptoms of Adenovirus:

According to WebMD, Each type of adenovirus can affect you differently:

Bronchitis: Cough, runny nose, fever, chills

Colds and other respiratory infections: Stuffy and runny nose, cough, sore throat, and swollen glands

Croup: Barking cough, trouble breathing, high-pitched sound when breathing in

Ear infection: Ear pain, irritability, fever

Pink eye (conjunctivitis): Red eyes, discharge from your eyes, tearing, feeling like there’s something in your eye

Pneumonia: Fever, cough, trouble breathing

Stomach and intestinal infections: Diarrhea, vomiting, headache, fever, stomach cramps

Swelling of the brain and spinal cord (meningitis and encephalitis): Headache, fever, stiff neck, nausea, and vomiting (this is rare)

Urinary tract infections: Burning and pain while urinating, frequent need to go, blood in your urine

Treatment

With no effective vaccine, prevention is the key to combat these infections. Children often get over the illness on their own within a few days. Some infections, like pink eye or pneumonia, can last for a week or more.

How to prevent your child from getting sick?

1. Keep your child away from any infected person

2. Clean your house to get rid of germs and any sort of infection

3. Always wash your child’s hands during the day or especially before any meal.

4. If you don’t have any soap and water nearby, Use alchol-based hand sanitizers

