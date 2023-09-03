Home

Health

ADHD Diet: 5 Foods That Can Affect Concentration And Cause Hyperactivity in Children

ADHD Diet: 5 Foods That Can Affect Concentration And Cause Hyperactivity in Children

Read on for a list of foods that may be linked with ADHD symptoms in children.

ADHD Diet: 5 Foods That Can Affect Concentration And Cause Hyperactivity in Children

ADHD stands for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. It is a brain disorder that affects how you pay attention and control your behaviour. It happens in children and teens and can continue into adulthood. It is a commonly diagnosed mental disorder in children. According to research, boys are more likely to have it than girls. It’s usually spotted during the early school years when a child begins to have problems paying attention and facing difficulty in completing tasks. Experts aren’t aware of what causes ADHD. Several things may lead to it, including genes or brain chemicals as some areas of the brain that control attention is less active in children with ADHD. Some other factors that can affect a baby’s brain development during pregnancy like poor nutrition, infections, smoking or any substance abuse.

Trending Now

ADHD makes it harder for children to succeed in their studies as well as their social life. They might have trouble concentrating on lessons or finishing homework and schoolwork. For years, doctors have speculated that certain foods may have something to do with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. The conclusion is yes, some foods seem to worsen ADHD symptoms. However, many parents aren’t aware of it. If your child is diagnosed with ADHD or shows signs of the same, then here are certain food items that you need to eliminate from his/her diet completely.

You may like to read

5 Foods Items to AVOID if Your Child Has ADHD

Candies, softies, ice-creams and cold drinks are highly sugary foods that can affect energy levels and cause hyperactivity in children. It can also increase the risk of diabetes, obesity and tooth decay in children.

Potato Chips contain excess carbohydrates that can worsen the symptoms of ADHD. Make sure to limit the consumption of chips, sodas in your child’s diet as it can affect the physical and mental health.

Although fruits and vegetables are healthy choices for an ADHD diet, some frozen brands contain artificial colours that has proven to cause neurologic-based behavioural problems that mimic ADHD. Its preferable for your child to consume home-cooked vegetables than frozen ones.

Cake mix and frosting contain high amounts of sugar and artificial colours that can lead to hyperactivity and other ADHD symptoms.

Many children with food sensitivities can show ADHD symptoms after they are exposed to certain foods. Some of the common foods that can cause ADHD reactions include milk, chocolate, soy, wheat, curd and especially few dairy products

The general dietary recommendations for children are to include fruits and vegetables, whole grains, beans, lean meat, and fish. In case any confusion, ask a professional about the best type of ADHD Diet for your children.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES