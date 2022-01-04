While the world is struggling with the deadly and highly transmissible Covid-19, Israel has reportedly documented the first case of “Florona” — a simultaneous infection with the Covid-19 and influenza. According to the news website Ynetnews, the double infection was first identified in a woman who went into labour at Rabin Medical Center in Petah Tikva.Also Read - Work From Home to Continue For Employees in 2022 Due to Omicron? Check What Govt Says

As per the hospital, the young mother is not vaccinated against either pathogen. The report said that Health Ministry is still examining the case, which was relatively mild, and is yet to determine whether a combination of the two viruses causes more severe illness.

What is Florona?

Florona is a portmanteau of Coronavirus and influenza. It stands for Flu + Corona. As per reports, the virus is not a new variant of Coronavirus but it is a double infection that causes a major breakdown of a person’s immunity when covid-19 and flu enter the body at the same time. Also Read - COVID Vaccination For Kids: 5 Ways to Prepare Your Child For The Vaccination

WHO’s take on Florona

The World Health Organisation has confirmed the co-infection with Covid-19 and the flu virus can happen. And the best way to deal with it is by getting doubly vaccinated against Covid-19 and influenza.

Symptoms of Florona

High Fever

Chest pain

Shortness of breath

Loss of appetite

Anxiety

How to take care of yourself if you have double infection

WHO says that mild symptoms of Florona can be treated at home and does not require hospitalisation. It further says that measures such as social distancing, wearing a well-fitted mask should be followed. “The most effective way to protect yourself from both influenza and severe COVID is to get vaccinated with both influenza and COVID vaccines. Follow the advice of your local authorities on getting influenza and COVID-19 vaccines,” it has suggested.