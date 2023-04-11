Home

Health

After Soaking Grains Overnight, Should You Discard The Water or Not? Nutritionist Answers

After Soaking Grains Overnight, Should You Discard The Water or Not? Nutritionist Answers

As per Nutritionist, throwing away water, after soaking grains and pulses is not a good practice.

After Soaking Grains Overnight, Should You Discard The Water or Not? Nutritionist Answers

Most people don’t realize that it’s important to break down whole grains, beans, nuts, and seeds by soaking or sprouting first. Nuts have phytic acid. Phytic acid is also found in grains and legumes. Just as with nuts, soaking grains and legumes is essential for proper digestions. When eating grains and legumes that haven’t been soaked, the phytic acid binds to minerals in the gastrointestinal tract and cannot be absorbed in the intestine and to many bound minerals can lead to mineral deficiencies. By soaking, you are breaking down the phytic acid so it can be absorbed correctly for proper digestion.

According to Nutritionist, Juhi Kapoor ”Throwing away water, after soaking grains and Pulses is not a good practice. The soaked water contains B vitamins which get leeched into the water due to soaking. There is a common misconception that soaked water contains antinutrients and should be discarded. This is absolutely wrong. ”

You may like to read

As per Nutritional science, you should continue to use this water for cooking or making dough. This water does not contain any anti nutrients. The phytates which are present in grains or Pulses- they are bound to minerals and after soaking- they are not leeched in water. They are only unbound from the minerals. That’s it. So, it doesn’t get added to the water in which you soaked it. On the other hand, water soluble vitamins- they are leeched into water as they are water soluble- like B vitamins. There is a constant chatter that this water is not safe for consumption. Well, well well, stop spreading myths specially if you don’t have any qualification in the field of Nutrition.

Rules For Soaking:

1) Wash grains and pulses well before soaking

2) Soak grains and Pulses for 2-4 hours at room temperature

3) If you are soaking whole grains and Legumes, Soak for 8-10 hours

4) Never Discard water from soaking. Utilize it for nutrient benefit.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.