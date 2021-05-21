AIIMS Issues Black Fungus Symptoms to Watch Out For | Check Full Guidelines Here

New Delhi: Black fungus or mucormycosis cases are rising in the country and in view of this, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Wednesday released guidelines for early detection and prevention of mucormycosis in the hospital’s COVID Ward. Also Read - PM Modi Chokes Up As He Remembers Those Who Died of COVID; Warns Against 'New Challenge' of Black Fungus

According to AIIMS guidelines, the following category of people are under higher risk for developing black fungus:

What must patients do if they experience any of the above symptoms?

If you experience any of the above symptoms, you:

Must immediately consult an ENT doctor or ophthalmologist for their treatment.

Should NOT self-medicate with steroids, antibiotics or antifungal drugs.

Should strictly control and monitor diabetes.

Should take regular treatment and follow-up with your doctor.

States including Rajasthan and Telangana have already listed the fungal infection as an epidemic. In Maharashtra, 1,500 cases and 90 deaths have been reported due to black fungus. Tamil Nadu, which has only recorded nine cases, has also notified the disease under its Public Health Act.

Health experts say that black fungus cases are being seen among COVID patients who were administered steroids to treat symptoms, and also among those who are suffering from diabetes and cancer.