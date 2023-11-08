Home

Air Pollution: 5 Major Signs That Your Respiratory System is Affected Due to Dust

Our respiratory system is breathing in the toxic air everyday and it maybe taking a toll on our lungs. Here is how we can identify if our system is affected with Delhi's air pollution.

Air Pollution: Engulfed in the toxic air of Delhi, people can be heard coughing and wheezing everywhere. It is getting difficult to breathe in Delhi with each passing day, and it is alarming. Inhaling every toxic breath is affecting our health we probably are not even comprehending how. Today, Delhi recorded an AQI of 452 in Anand Vihar and other areas are hovering around 400.

The AQI (air quality index) is impacting the health of all people with diseases and increasing the vulnerability of those who do not have diseases. Pollution causes irritation, turns eyes red and also impacts the internal organs with the most severe and irreversible effect on the lungs. Hence it is necessary to take appropriate measures and our government is committed to fighting pollution.

Here are few signs and symptoms that may hint at affected lungs and respiratory system.

5 SIGNS YOUR RESPIRATORY SYSTEM IS AFFECTED DUE TO POLLUTION

Coughing: Coughing is a common symptom of a respiratory infection, and it can also be a sign that your respiratory system is irritated by dust. If you have a cough that persists for more than a week, or if it is accompanied by other symptoms such as chest pain or shortness of breath, it is important to see a doctor. Wheezing: Wheezing is a high-pitched whistling sound that occurs when you breathe out. It is a sign that your airways are narrowed, which can make it difficult to breathe. Wheezing is often a symptom of asthma or bronchitis, but it can also be caused by dust exposure. Shortness of breath: Shortness of breath, also known as dyspnea, is a feeling of not being able to get enough air. It can be caused by a number of things, including dust exposure. If you experience shortness of breath, especially if it is accompanied by other symptoms such as chest pain or wheezing, it is important to see a doctor. Phlegm production: Phlegm is a sticky mucus that is produced by the respiratory system to trap and remove irritants. If you are exposed to dust, your body may produce more phlegm than usual. This can lead to a cough, a sore throat, and difficulty breathing. Nose and throat irritation: Dust can irritate the nose and throat, causing symptoms such as sneezing, runny nose, sore throat, and itchy eyes. If you experience these symptoms, especially after being in a dusty environment, it is important to avoid the dust as much as possible.

In addition to these five major signs, there are a number of other symptoms that may be caused by dust exposure, including:

Headaches

Dizziness

Fatigue

Skin rash

If you are concerned that you may be experiencing dust-related respiratory problems, it is important to see a doctor. These signs should not be ignored and left untreated. It is best advised to consume a healthy, immunity-boosting diet, keep yourself hydrated and incorporate a healthy lifestyle to steer clear of the pollution side effects as much as we can. And yes, do not forget to mask uo when in public.

