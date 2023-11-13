Home

Health

Air Pollution: 7 Deep Breathing Exercises to Cleanse And Boost Your Lungs

Air Pollution: 7 Deep Breathing Exercises to Cleanse And Boost Your Lungs

Air pollution can have adverse effects on your respiratory health. To counter the impact and boost lung function, incorporating deep breathing exercises into your daily routine can be beneficial.

Air Pollution: 7 Deep Breathing Exercises to Cleanse And Boost Your Lungs

A combination of natural and man-made factors have come together to blanket large parts of the country under a thick layer of toxic smog. Especially post-Diwali, air pollution tends to spike due to the widespread use of fireworks during the celebrations. The combustion of firecrackers releases pollutants that can have severe health implications and contribute to the overall degradation of air quality in the region. Breathing under such conditions is thought to be hazardous to the body. When the outdoor air quality is poor, practice breathing exercises to prevent pollutants from hurting your respiratory system. Here are 7 simple breathing exercises to combat the impacts of air pollution.

Trending Now

Deep Breathing Exercises to Boost Lung Health Amid Rising Air Pollution

Diaphragmatic Breathing

You may like to read

Sit or Lie Comfortably

Place one hand on your chest and the other on your abdomen

Inhale deeply through your nose, allowing your abdomen to expand

Exhale slowly through pursed lips, feeling your abdomen contract

Repeat for several breaths, focusing on deep, slow breaths

Pursed-Lip Breathing

Inhale through your nose for two counts

Exhale through pursed lips for four counts

This technique helps regulate your breathing and keeps airways open longer

Alternate Nostril Breathing

Sit comfortably with a straight spine

Use your right thumb to close your right nostril

Inhale deeply through your left nostril

Close your left nostril with your right ring finger, releasing your right nostril

Exhale through your right nostril

Inhale through your right nostril

Close your right nostril and exhale through your left nostril

Repeat for several cycles

Chest Breathing

Sit or Stand Comfortably

Inhale Deeply through nose, allowing your chest to rise

Exhale completely through your mouth

Focus one expanding your chest while breathing deeply

Lion’s Breath

Kneel or sit comfortably

Inhale deeply through your nose

Exhale forcefully through your mouth, sticking out your tongue and roaring like a lion

This exercise helps release tension in the chest and throat.

Bamboo Breathing

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart

Inhale deeply through your nose, raising your arms overhead

Exhale slowly through pursed lips, lowering your arms

Imagine your body bending like a bamboo in the wind

Deep Breathing With Breath Retention

Inhale Deeply through your nose

Hold your breath for a comfortable duration

Exhale slowly through your mouth

This exercise improves lung capacity and oxygen absorption

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.