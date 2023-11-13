By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Air Pollution: 7 Deep Breathing Exercises to Cleanse And Boost Your Lungs
Air pollution can have adverse effects on your respiratory health. To counter the impact and boost lung function, incorporating deep breathing exercises into your daily routine can be beneficial.
A combination of natural and man-made factors have come together to blanket large parts of the country under a thick layer of toxic smog. Especially post-Diwali, air pollution tends to spike due to the widespread use of fireworks during the celebrations. The combustion of firecrackers releases pollutants that can have severe health implications and contribute to the overall degradation of air quality in the region. Breathing under such conditions is thought to be hazardous to the body. When the outdoor air quality is poor, practice breathing exercises to prevent pollutants from hurting your respiratory system. Here are 7 simple breathing exercises to combat the impacts of air pollution.
Deep Breathing Exercises to Boost Lung Health Amid Rising Air Pollution
Diaphragmatic Breathing
- Sit or Lie Comfortably
- Place one hand on your chest and the other on your abdomen
- Inhale deeply through your nose, allowing your abdomen to expand
- Exhale slowly through pursed lips, feeling your abdomen contract
- Repeat for several breaths, focusing on deep, slow breaths
Pursed-Lip Breathing
- Inhale through your nose for two counts
- Exhale through pursed lips for four counts
- This technique helps regulate your breathing and keeps airways open longer
Alternate Nostril Breathing
- Sit comfortably with a straight spine
- Use your right thumb to close your right nostril
- Inhale deeply through your left nostril
- Close your left nostril with your right ring finger, releasing your right nostril
- Exhale through your right nostril
- Inhale through your right nostril
- Close your right nostril and exhale through your left nostril
- Repeat for several cycles
Chest Breathing
- Sit or Stand Comfortably
- Inhale Deeply through nose, allowing your chest to rise
- Exhale completely through your mouth
- Focus one expanding your chest while breathing deeply
Lion’s Breath
- Kneel or sit comfortably
- Inhale deeply through your nose
- Exhale forcefully through your mouth, sticking out your tongue and roaring like a lion
- This exercise helps release tension in the chest and throat.
Bamboo Breathing
- Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart
- Inhale deeply through your nose, raising your arms overhead
- Exhale slowly through pursed lips, lowering your arms
- Imagine your body bending like a bamboo in the wind
Deep Breathing With Breath Retention
- Inhale Deeply through your nose
- Hold your breath for a comfortable duration
- Exhale slowly through your mouth
- This exercise improves lung capacity and oxygen absorption
