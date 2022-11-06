Air Pollution Can Cause THESE Fatal Diseases, Warns WHO. Details Inside

Delhi Air Pollution: The severity of air pollution in the national capital region has raised alarms making people understand the fatal consequences of breathing toxic air. Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has issued an warning stating that air pollution could lead to fatal diseases like stroke and cause more heart problems. From smog hanging over cities to smoke inside the home, air pollution poses a major threat to health and climate across the globe, the UN health agency has said

This warning comes at a time when GRAP stage III has been imposed in Delhi, and air quality has slipped to ‘severe category.’ On November 6, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi stood at 399 which was actually better than the last few days. It was 447 on Friday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board. It had jumped to 450 on Thursday, just a notch short of the ‘severe plus’ category.

World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned that air pollution can cause heart disease and stroke which are common reasons for premature death and evidence is also emerging of other effects such as diabetes and neurodegenerative conditions.

DISEASES CAUSED DUE TO AIR POLLUTION

Increase in heart related problems

Stroke

ischaemic heart disease

chronic obstructive pulmonary disease

lung cancer

pneumonia

cataract (household air pollution only)

Pregnancy related issues – low-birth weight, small for gestational age,

other cancers

diabetes

cognitive impairment

neurological diseases.

Why air pollution leads to diseases?

Respiratory tracts become the main pathway that is affected by air pollution. Breathing in these pollutants leads to inflammation, oxidative stress, immunosuppression, and mutagenicity in cells throughout our body, impacting the lungs, heart, brain among other organs and ultimately leading to disease, according to WHO.

The organsiation also stated that almost every organ in the body can be impacted by air pollution. Due to their small size, some air pollutants are able to penetrate into the bloodstream via the lungs and circulate throughout the entire body leading to systemic inflammation and carcinogenicity.

Exposure to high levels of particulate matter, for example, can lead to reduced lung function, respiratory infections and aggravated asthma from short-term exposure. Whereas long-term or chronic exposure to fine particulate matter increases a person’s risk for diseases with a longer onset, like some noncommunicable diseases including stroke, heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and cancer.