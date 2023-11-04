Home

Health

Air Pollution in Delhi: 5 Effective Homemade Drinks to Keep Your Lungs Safe

To beat the ill effects of Delhi pollution, here are 5 homemade drinks that can alleviate symptoms like cough, cold, congestion and breathing difficulties.

The air quality crisis in Delhi has reached alarming levels. Pollution in Delhi is at an all-time high, with AQI levels breaching the red since early November. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi’s AQI on November 1, 2023, was 351, which is classified as “very poor.” This means that the air quality is hazardous and can cause serious health problems. Also, it is advised especially for those suffering from asthma, bronchitis, COPD and breathing problems to take necessary precautions, stay indoors and boost overall immunity. To beat the ill effects of Delhi pollution, here are 5 homemade drinks that can help. These easy-to-make drinks can help boost oxygen levels and promote lung health.

5 Effective Drinks to Keep Your Lungs Healthy Amid Rising Air Pollution

Turmeric And Ginger Tea: Turmeric and ginger are known for their anti-inflammatory properties. Turmeric contains curcumin, which has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects, while ginger can help alleviate respiratory symptoms. To prepare this tea, add one teaspoon of turmeric powder and one teaspoon of grated ginger to a cup of hot water. Then, Let it simmer for 5-10 minutes. Lemon And Honey Water: Lemon is packed with Vitamin C, which can boost your immune system, while honey can soothe your throat and ease coughing. Mix the juice from half a lemon, one teaspoon of honey, and a cup of warm water to create this simple and effective drink. Peppermint Tea: Peppermint tea is renowned for its ability to clear airways and improve breathing. Place 1-2 teaspoons of dried peppermint leaves or a peppermint tea bag in a cup of hot water. Let it steep for 5-10 minutes, strain and sip. Licorice Root Tea: Licorcice contains compounds that can reduce irritation in the respiratory tract. To make licorice tea, place 1-2 teaspoons of dried licorice root or licorice tea bag in a cup of hot water. Allow it to steep for 5-10 minutes, strain and enjoy. Green Tea: Green tea is rich in antioxidants that combat oxidative stress in the body. It can help your overall health and provide some protection against air pollution. Simply steep a green tea bag in hot water for few minutes and enjoy.

