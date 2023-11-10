Home

Health

Air Pollution in Mumbai: How Dust Causes Sore Throat and Pain? 5 Tips to Prevent it

Air pollution is a major cause of rising throat infection and breathing problems. It is not just Delhi, but Mumbai as well that is grappling with the toxic air. Here are few tips and tricks to prevent throat infection.

It is not just Delhi that is engulfed with toxic air, but the city of dreams is not so dreamy at the moment. Mumbai’s air quality index also stands at ‘very poor’ leading to respiratory and throat issues. Pain in the throat, infection can be really discomforting and may lead to fever, chills, fatigue etc. Dust is a mixture of small particles of dirt, sand, pollen, and other materials. It can be found in the air, on surfaces, and in our homes. When we breathe in dust, the particles can irritate our throat and cause inflammation. This can lead to a sore throat, which is a painful, scratchy sensation in the throat.

HOW POLLUTION CAUSES THROAT INFECTION

Physical irritation: Dust particles can physically irritate the lining of the throat, causing inflammation and pain.

Dust particles can physically irritate the lining of the throat, causing inflammation and pain. Allergic reaction: Some people are allergic to dust mites, which are tiny insects that live in dust. When people with dust mite allergies breathe in dust, they may have an allergic reaction, which can cause a sore throat, runny nose, and other symptoms.

Some people are allergic to dust mites, which are tiny insects that live in dust. When people with dust mite allergies breathe in dust, they may have an allergic reaction, which can cause a sore throat, runny nose, and other symptoms. Infection: Dust particles can carry bacteria and viruses that can cause infections in the throat. These infections can also lead to a sore throat.

Anyone can develop a sore throat from dust exposure, but some people are at higher risk than others.

People with allergies: People with allergies to dust mites or other allergens are more likely to develop a sore throat from dust exposure.

People with allergies to dust mites or other allergens are more likely to develop a sore throat from dust exposure. People with asthma: People with asthma are more likely to have sensitive airways, which makes them more susceptible to irritation from dust particles.

People with asthma are more likely to have sensitive airways, which makes them more susceptible to irritation from dust particles. Children : Children have smaller airways than adults, which makes them more susceptible to irritation from dust particles.

: Children have smaller airways than adults, which makes them more susceptible to irritation from dust particles. People who work or live in dusty environments: People who work or live in dusty environments, such as construction sites or farms, are more likely to be exposed to dust and develop a sore throat.

TIPS TO PREVENT THROAT INFECTION

Gargles with salt water: Doing gargles with salt water helps to clear out the dust and soothes the throat.

Reduce dust mites: Dust mites live in bedding, mattresses, and upholstered furniture. To reduce dust mites, wash your bedding in hot water every week and encase your mattress and pillows in dust mite covers.

Use an air purifier: An air purifier can help to remove dust particles from the air.

Wear a dust mask: If you are working or living in a dusty environment, wear a dust mask to protect your lungs and throat.

Drink plenty of fluids: Drinking plenty of fluids can help to soothe a sore throat.

Gargle with salt water: Gargling with salt water can help to reduce inflammation and pain in the throat.

