Air Pollution Rising in Delhi: 6 Ways to Protect Your Lung Health

Delhi's air quality has started to dip and it is always better to be safe than sorry. Here are few ways to keep the lungs healthy as pollution rises int he national capital.

Air quality has started to dip in Delhi-NCR. With winter approaching, air pollution rises in the capital and soon the headlines will start to appear- ” Delhi becomes a gas chamber…” Well, it is better to be safe than sorry. Our lungs suffer the most due to air pollution. Lungs help us breathe, lungs help us live. All we can do is nurture and nourish it properly.

It is essential to detoxify the lungs from this toxic air that we breathe. It becomes even more challenging for people with respiratory issues, bronchitis, asthma etc.

Here are a few tips and tricks to protect lung health from rising air pollution:

5 TIPS TO BOOST LUNG HEALTH

Regular Exercising: Aerobic exercises, swimming, and cycling helps to boost kung capacity. It aids in better flow and exchange of oxygen. Regular exercise helps in strengthening respiratory muscles. Practise Breathing Exercise: Breathing exercises are the most effective way to boost lung health. Pranayam and other breathing exercises help to improve lung function, and lower shortness of breath. It is good for diaphragmatic breathing. Hydration: Keeping the body hydrated is the golden rule. It helps to maintain a thin mucus layer on the respiratory wall. This layer helps trap airborne particles and prevents infections. When you’re well-hydrated, your body can effectively produce and maintain this protective mucus layer. Sleep, Sleep , Sleep: Getting a good quality sleep for around seven to eight hours is very important. It is time when the body heals, recovers for the next day. It helps build the immune system. A Healthy Diet: Increase intake of blueberries, green leafy vegetables, nuts and seeds and another nutrient for boosting lung health. A balanced diet comprising fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats can help. Citrus fruits and leafy greens contain vitamin C, which can strengthen the immune system and help to reduce inflammation. Quit Smoking: Smoking, and tobacco consumption directly and severely damage the lungs. It increases chances of developing respiratory illness.

