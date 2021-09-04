Alia Bhatt’s beauty secrete is out now. From doing pilates to yoga to now an intensive leg workout routine, Alia is surely motivating us to hit the gym. Her fitness routine focuses on weight training, core-strengthening exercises and spending a lot of time at the gym. Through her social media handles, Alia is surely inspiring fans to start working out.Also Read - Real-Life Weight Loss Journey: I am a Lawyer, a Diabetic Who Lost 24 Kgs by NOT Starving Myself

Instagram being the next stop for fashion and fitness, she usually uploads all her workout videos. Here her trainer Sohrab Khushrushahi uploaded a status. The caption read, " Do or do not. There is no try.' Always work those legs. I don't think you're going to be very happy with me tomorrow morning @aliaabhatt. Workout of the Day."

Watch the Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SOHFIT by Sohrab Khushrushahi (@sohfitofficial)



In this video, the Bollywood actress was seen doing five exercises. Her trainer revealed the number of sets and repetitions (reps). According to her trainer, she did 4 sets of 6-8 reps of HBT (Hanging Band Technique) Back Squats, 4 sets of 6-8 reps of Jefferson Curls, 4 sets of 6–8 reps of Elevated Sumo Squats + Sumo Deadlifts, 4 sets of 10-15 reps of Wall Sit Calf Raises, and 4 sets of 6-8 reps of Elevated Front Foot Banded Split Squats (each leg).

What are the Benefits?

For gaining strong muscle growth, HBT Back Squat is helpful. This routine focuses on gaining strength by helping the growth of muscle.

For strengthening the back muscles, Jefferson Curl is helpful. This exercise helps in the movement and strengthening of the hip and back of the body.

For building and building muscle mass, elevated sumo squats along with sumo deadlifts are helpful. By quadriceps, gluteus muscles, hips and hamstrings and calves, you can be strengthened.