The pandemic has made people take up yoga for physical activity. Yoga is a healthy way to start the day. Other than a mere healthy start, yoga is packed with a lot of health benefits. Celebrities, influencers and a lot of eminent personalities are practising yoga every day and inspiring other people to start soon.Also Read - Here Are 9 Important Don'ts in Yoga

Alia Bhatt is one of the most celebrated personalities for actively practising yoga and inspiring other people to do it too! Recently, she has posted a lot of pictures while practising yoga. Her recent yoga position, upward bow(wheel) pose or urdhva dhanurasana is stealing the show. The actor performed a swift upward bow pose. With a complete circle, the actor looked diligent and dedicated. Her Instagram caption read, “Progress over perfection” with a yellow heart emoticon. Also Read - 5 Most Effective Yoga Asanas to Get Rid of Double Chin

Check Out the Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt)



Urdhva Dhanurasana or upward bow pose helps in shaping the spine and other important parts of the body. This pose helps in opening up the chest, tones the thighs, abdomen, arms and engages the entire body. This pose requires strength and power, and while performing, you will acquire strength and power. Also Read - Yoga For Radiant Skin: 5 Asanas For Glowing And Healthy Skin

How to Practise Urdhva Dhanurasana?

As stated by Yoga Journal, here are the steps to perform upward bow (wheel) pose

Step 1: Lie supine on the floor. Bend your knees and set your feet on the floor, heels as close to the sitting bones as possible. Bend your elbows and spread your palms on the floor beside your head and forearms.

Step 2: Pressing your inner feet actively into the floor, exhale and push your tailbone up toward the pubis, firming (but not hardening) the buttocks, and lift the buttocks off the floor.

Step 3: Press your feet and hands into the floor, tailbone and shoulder blades against your back, and with an exhalation, lift your head off the floor and straighten your arms.

Step 4: Turn the upper arms outward but keep the weight on the bases of the index fingers. Lift it slightly to look down at the floor.

Step 5: Stay in the pose anywhere from 5 to 10 seconds or more, breathing easily. Repeat anywhere from 3 to 10 times.

What are the Benefits of Urdhva Dhanurasana?

Urdhva Dhanurasana helps in strengthening the back. However, it has other benefits as well.