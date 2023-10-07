Home

Aliv Seeds Benefits: 6 Ways How These Tiny Powerhouses Can Boost Your Overall Health

The tiny Aliv or garden cress seeds pack a punch of benefits that cannot be underestimated. Read on to know!

Aliv seeds also known as haleem or garden cress seeds are loaded with nutritional elements and health benefits. These lesser-known seeds fall under the category of functional foods that promote overall health by providing essential vitamins and minerals. According to Nutritionist, Lovneet Batra “Aliv seeds, also known as garden cress seeds, have been treasured for centuries for their incredible health benefits. These tiny powerhouses are like nature’s secret superfood, offering a plethora of advantages. Here is the lowdown on why you should make aliv seeds a regular part of your diet.”

Health Benefits of Aliv Seeds

Garden cress may help lower blood sugar levels to help manage diabetes. Alkaloids of Garden cress seed are effective against increases in blood sugar. Plus, garden cress’s vitamin K content may help manage diabetes.

Garden cress seed has enough amount of iron and fibre content to prevent anaemia by increasing haemoglobin levels in the blood. It also regulates the menstrual cycle due to the presence of estrogenic trails.

Garden cress seeds help in cleansing the gastrointestinal tract and stimulate appetites. Since these seeds contain mucilage which can be used during constipation as a laxative and a purgative.

Garden cress is a very rich source of vitamin K, a fat-soluble vitamin involved in bone formation, breakdown, and nutrient absorption. In particular, the bone protein osteocalcin relies on this vitamin to increase bone formation and strength.

Being a good source of alpha linolenic acid and other phytochemicals protect against different type of cancers. Presence of omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, it also helps to prevent breast cancer.

Garden cress provides essential vitamins and minerals for breast milk and breast tissue growth. It also helps stimulate prolactin, a major hormone that stimulates milk production. Moreover, this herb helps trigger the let-down reflex which causes breast milk to flow.

Start sprinkling them into your salads, smoothies, or yogurt for a healthful and delicious twist to your daily routine. Your body will thank you!

