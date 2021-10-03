According to Globocan 2020 report, almost 18.3% of women are diagnosed with cervical cancer. North-Eastern states like Aizwal in Mizoram and Papumpare in Arunachal Pradesh records the highest cases. As per a research paper published in The Lancet Global Health in 2018, India recorded the highest number of cervical cancer deaths.Also Read - What is Cervical Cancer Screening? Can Pap Smear Test Help Prevent it?

Cervical cancer is a type of cancer that occurs in the lower part of the uterus which connects with the vagina. It is also called the cervix.

Dr. Rajeev Vijayakumar, Consultant, Medical Oncology, Haemato-oncology, BGS Gleneagles Global Hospitals, Bengaluru says to Indian Express that cervical cancer is the fourth most common cancer among women in the world. Dr. Rajeev also mentions that only a few women screen for cervical cancer and India accounts for 16% of total cancer in the world. However, if detected early, it can be prevented.

Due to the lack of awareness about cervical cancer screening, in India, it poses a major challenge. Women aged between 30-49 years are

screened for cervical cancer and less than 30% of women do that. As stated by World Health Organisation (WHO), with no additional action, in 2018-2030, the annual cervical cancer cases may rise from 5,70,000 to 7,00,000.

Cases of Cervical Cancer:

Human Papillomavirus (HPV) infection that is sexually transmitted.

Uneven vaginal bleeding

Noticing blood after sexual intercourse

Postmenopausal bleeding

Foul-smelling vaginal discharge

Discomfort in the lower back and abdomen.

Dr. Rajeev says,” It’s advisable to consult an oncologist if any of the above symptoms are visible.”

What Are The Risk Factors?

Here are some of the major risk factors associated with cervical cancer:

Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Infection: HPV is a sexually transmitted infection that has a major role in developing cervical cancer.

HPV is a sexually transmitted infection that has a major role in developing cervical cancer. Smoking: For women who smoke, the chances of cervical cancer is higher among them as compared to women who don’t. It develops cervical mucus and other lethal diseases.

For women who smoke, the chances of cervical cancer is higher among them as compared to women who don’t. It develops cervical mucus and other lethal diseases. Weakened Immunity: Virus that causes AIDS, weakens the immune system and puts people at risk for HIV infection. The immunity prevents the development of cancer cells and halts their growth and spread.

Virus that causes AIDS, weakens the immune system and puts people at risk for HIV infection. The immunity prevents the development of cancer cells and halts their growth and spread. Birth Control Pills: Long term use of birth control pills can also lead to cervical cancer. As per research, cervical cancer risk increases when a woman uses OCs for a longer duration of time. However, the risk decreases if OCs are stopped. Yet, it will take many years to return to normalcy.

Long term use of birth control pills can also lead to cervical cancer. As per research, cervical cancer risk increases when a woman uses OCs for a longer duration of time. However, the risk decreases if OCs are stopped. Yet, it will take many years to return to normalcy. Multiple Sex Partners: Dr. Rajeev says,” This is one of the leading risk factors among women. They are usually infected with high-risk HPV strains and are at risk of cervical cancer, and studies have indicated that HPV vaccination in young girls reduces the risk of cervical cancer to a great extent. Having numerous sexual intercourses affects vaginal health that may lead to pregnancy, pelvic inflammatory disease (PID), infertility, and premature delivery. In India, this topic is a taboo and needs to be highlighted.”

Early Detection Helps in Disease Management

The major aim of WHO is the eradicate cervical cancer by 2030 by vaccinating 90 % of girls by the age of 15, 70% of women to be screened by the age of 35 and again by 45 along with several other measures.

Dr Rajeev says,” Very few women are screened for cervical cancer despite India accounting for 16 per cent of total cervical cancer cases occurring globally. Screening is a preventative service and different techniques have been found effective in reducing the incidence of the disease. Being able to find the diagnosis early can improve the chances of a successful therapy and can prevent delay in diagnosis. In the rural India, some of the barriers to early screening are ignorance, fear of cancer detection, medicines, infrastructure, poverty, and illiteracy.”

The Ministry of Health has started other cancer screening in India like PAP smear screening, HIV-DNA test and several others. By creating awareness, promoting a healthy lifestyle, early detection, one can overcome cervical cancer. Dr Rajeev says,” Two healthy habits that one must follow is to quit smoking and including healthy nutrients in the diet.”