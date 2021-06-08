The deadly second wave of Coronavirus wreaked havoc globally, but majorly in India. WHO recently announced that the highly infectious virus variant which was first detected in India will be referred to as the ‘Delta variant.’ As per data, the Delta variant was the primary cause behind India’s devastating second wave and is much more infectious than the Alpha strain, which found in the UK. Also Read - New Covid 19 Vaccine Policy Explained

What is Delta Variant?

The Delta variant of COVID-19 or the B1.617.2 highly transmissible variant of concern (VOC) has now become the dominant VOC in the UK and may also come with an increased risk of hospitalization. The World Health Organisation has categorised it as a variant of concern (VOC). WHO said that it continues to observe “significantly increased transmissibility” and a “growing number of countries reporting outbreaks associated with this variant”.

On May 12, India had objected to the variant being labelled as the 'Indian Variant'. The world health body had earlier said that viruses or variants should not be identified by the names of countries they were found in.

Complications of Delta Variants

Although, the number of COVID-19 cases is receding in India but complications in recovered patients continues. From hearing impairment, severe gastric upsets and blood clots leading to gangrene – symptoms not typically seen in Covid-19 patients – have been linked by doctors in India to the so-called delta variant that drove the country's second wave, as per a report in Bloomberg.

The Delta variant has spread to more than 60 countries. The new variant is now dominant in the UK. The latest statistics have led experts to conclude that Delta is now closing in to overtake Alpha — the VOC first detected in the Kent region of England.

“With this variant now dominant across the UK, it remains vital that we all continue to exercise as much caution as possible,” said Dr Jenny Harries, Chief Executive, UK Health Security Agency.

“The way to tackle variants is to tackle the transmission of COVID-19 as a whole. Work from home where you can, and practice ‘hands, face, space, fresh air’ at all times. If you are eligible and have not already done so, please come forward to be vaccinated and make sure you get your second jab. It will save lives,” she said.

PHE also said early evidence suggests there may be an “increased risk of hospitalisation” with Delta compared to Alpha, “although more data is needed for us to have more confidence in that finding”.

Symptoms of Delta Variant To Watch Out For

Stomach pain, nausea, vomiting, loss of appetite, hearing loss, and joint pain are few ailments that COVID-19 patients are experiencing in India.

Some patients develop microthrombi, or small blood clots, so severe that they led affected tissue to die and develop gangrene, said Ganesh Manudhane, a Mumbai cardiologist, who has treated eight patients for thrombotic complications at the Seven Hills Hospital during the past two months. Two required amputations of fingers or a foot, said the Bloomberg report.